Zezwolenie na pobyt w Stany Zjednoczone

Termin odbioru: od 3 miesięcy
Informacje o programie imigracyjnym

A visa allows you to come to the United States for the duration of your studies at a traditional educational institution: college, university, or language school.

Visa Benefits

  • You can legally stay in the United States until your studies at the educational institution expire.

  • Your family can come with you: spouse and children under 21.

  • During the validity of the visa, you have the right to leave the United States and appear.

  • As a student, you can work on-campus at educational institutions for up to 20 hours per week.

 

Student visa is one of the easiest ways to legally travel to the US for a long period. The best choice for adults is a language school. All you need to do is sign up for a language course, pay for tuition, and your vision school, through which you will enter the US. This way you can learn or improve English, take a closer look at the country and understand whether you want to continue living in America. Then you can change your status, for example, get recognition.

Pobyt stały
Buying a business in the USA
Buying a business in the USA
Stany Zjednoczone
od
$120,000
Typ programu imigracyjnego Pobyt stały
Termin odbioru od 18 miesięcy
Należy pamiętać, że rząd USA nie zapewnia stałego pobytu ani obywatelstwa osobom, które kupiły lub założyły firmę w USA.! Rząd USA oferuje wizy tymczasowe lub stałe na pobyt zagranicznym przedsiębiorcom, którzy chcą kupić i prowadzić gotowy biznes w Stanach Zjednoczonych. Najpopularniejsze …
Wiza daje prawo do tymczasowego pobytu w Stanach Zjednoczonych przez okres 3 lat z możliwością wielokrotnego przedłużenia. To nie jest wiza imigracyjna i nie uprawnia do Zielonej Karty. Ale będąc w Stanach, możesz przejść na wizę talentową EB-1 i otrzymać Zieloną Kartę. Jest to niezawodna d…
Pobyt stały
Immigration program to USA
Immigration program to USA
Stany Zjednoczone
od
$3,403
Typ programu imigracyjnego Pobyt stały
Termin odbioru od 10 miesięcy
Stany Zjednoczone oferują kilka szlaków imigracyjnych dla osób, które chcą żyć, pracować lub zjednoczyć się z rodziną. Kluczowe programy obejmują imigrację opartą na rodzinie, Wizy oparte na zatrudnieniu (np. H- 1B), Loterię Wizową Różnorodności oraz status uchodźcy lub azylu. Programy te za…
