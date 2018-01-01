  1. Realting.com
  2. Turcja
  3. Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha

Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha

Avanos, Turcja
od
€126,000
;
19
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Altyntash - Antalya.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 40 to 61.8 m2. Sea distance 5 km.Altyntash – is a rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular Aksu district.One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of the location: the airport is nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and clean sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city.To the airport of Antalya only 1.5 km. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, as the planes fly not over it, but parallel to the border of the neighborhood. The distance to the sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu is 2.5 km. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach is rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the area there are 120 best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which are in the TOP-100 hotels in the world. As the micro-district is in the process of development, and the city municipality actively invests in its improvement, the residents of the area use the infrastructure of the neighbouring Lara and Muratpasha districts. The major shopping center of Terra City is located 7 km from Altyntash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km away, SEC Mall Of Antalya – in 4.5 km.In 20 km from the neighborhood is «The Land of Legends» – the largest theme park of entertainment in Turkey with its own restaurant, water park, and program of performances, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist.Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea, within which large plots of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc.Many projects of the district are developed by leading architects of Turkey. Therefore, within Altyntash are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design.The basis for the design of apartment buildings is the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, the proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and clean sea contributes to the growth of the cost of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, real estate in Altyntash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Parametry obiektu
Rok realizacji
Rok realizacji
2025
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Avanos, Turcja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa A luxury Alanya Apartment with full of Luxury Amenities
Yaylali, Turcja
od
€103,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy LOTUS TOWERS
Stambuł, Turcja
od
€273,471
Zespół mieszkaniowy Uyutnaya kvartira ryadom s morem
Mahmutlar, Turcja
od
€157,102
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa 2-bedroom apartment in Cikcilli Alanya
Ciplakli, Turcja
od
€119,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turcja
od
€198,000
Państwo przegląda
Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha
Avanos, Turcja
od
€126,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury Properties close to social amenities in Kestel Alanya
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury Properties close to social amenities in Kestel Alanya
Yaylali, Turcja
od
€120,000
Kompleks składa się z czterech pięciopiętrowych budynków, w których prezentowanych jest 97 mieszkań, dwupoziomowe apartamenty 2, 3 i 4 pokoje. 1 + 1 60m2 2 + 1 100m2 2 + 1 penthouse 135m2 3 + 1 penthouse 210m2 Infrastruktura kompleksu: • Otwarty basen • Basen dla dzieci • Kryty basen • Zamknięty parking • Centralny system satelitarny• Generator • System bezpieczeństwa • Ogród • Automatyczna brama przy wejściu • Zamek szyfrowy przy wejściu • Domofon wideo • Siłownia • Sauna, łaźnia parowa i sala solna • Łaźnia turecka • Plac zabaw • Restauracja, kort tenisowy, Internet Rozpoczęcie budowy: 03.2022. Uruchomienie: 03.2024.
Apartamentowiec Safakoy Istanbul Apartment compound
Apartamentowiec Safakoy Istanbul Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€65,839
Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟ Centralna lokalizacja w dzielnicy Safakoy w regionie Küçükçekmece w europejskim Stambule. Kompleks obejmuje apartamenty, biura i sklepy, w których praca i zakwaterowanie są możliwe w jednym sąsiedztwie. Projekt znajduje się wzdłuż autostrady E5, obok stacji metra i linii metra Safakoy. Jest to dobra okazja inwestycyjna, obok ogromnego centrum handlowego, a także bazarów i sklepów zlokalizowanych przy ulicy Al-Jawahiri w regionie.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Roskoshnaya villa v proekte Day One Residence
Zespół mieszkaniowy Roskoshnaya villa v proekte Day One Residence
Avanos, Turcja
od
€1,65M
Poddaj się: 2025
Deweloper: Stay Property
Nowy projekt na zboczu Gór Taurus w elitarnej dzielnicy Tepe - Rezydencja Pierwszego Dnia - wykwintna architektura i wspaniały widok. Kompleks położony jest w wyjątkowej lokalizacji: z dala od zgiełku miasta, w otoczeniu lasów iglastych. Panoramiczne widoki z okien mieszkań nie pozostawiają nikogo obojętnym!Przedstawiamy Państwu rodzinną willę z wyrafinowaną infrastrukturą oraz prywatny basen i ogród. Układ willi 4 + 1, o łącznej powierzchni 441 m2.Rozpoczęcie budowy w sierpniu 2023 r., Zakończenie planowane jest na maj 2025 r.Dzielnica Tepe znajduje się 15 minut jazdy od centrum miasta i jest idealna dla osób ceniących ciszę, komfort i prywatność. Ta nieruchomość nadaje się do uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego. Aby wyjaśnić szczegóły, napisz do nas czat, zamów połączenie lub zostaw aplikację. Z przyjemnością Ci pomożemy!
Realting.com
Udać się