Novye kvartiry v odnom iz samyh ozhivlennyh rayonov Stambula

Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Stambule – dystrykt Kuciukchekmedzhe. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 122 do 156 m2.Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebkowa historia z majestatycznymi meczetami, unikalne dziedzictwo kulturowe, tysiące zabytków. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Projekty nieruchomości budowane są w nowoczesnym Stambule, co zaskakuje ich zasięgiem i poziomem komfortu. Powstają tutaj kompleksy o oryginalnej architekturze, a ostatnio popularne są koncepcje kurortu, w których znajdują się baseny wewnętrzne i zewnętrzne, tereny rekreacyjne, spa.
Projekt znajduje się w jednym z najważniejszych europejskich obszarów Stambułu, w pobliżu obiektów i centrów usług.
Jest blisko dwóch głównych arterii Stambuł, TEM i E-5, głównych węzłów transportowych w mieście dwóch kontynentów.
Nowe lotnisko w Stambule znajduje się w odległości spaceru od projektu, który zwiększa jego wartość nieruchomości i inwestycji.
Zapierający dech w piersiach widok na jezioro Kucukcekmece, doliny, płaskowyże i strumienie wokół obszaru projektu.
Możliwość dostosowania ofert ratalnych z lekkimi aktami tytułowymi, które spełniają warunki uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego.
Znajduje się w odległości spaceru od Kanału Wodnego w Stambule i trzeciego lotniska w Stambule.
Znajduje się obok Basaksehir State Hospital, jednego z największych miast medycznych na świecie.
Największy ogród botaniczny w Turcji i Europie znajduje się w pobliżu osiedla mieszkaniowego.
Elastyczne plany płatności z gotowymi aktami własności do natychmiastowej dostawy, gwarantowane przez rząd turecki.
Jest to inwestycja o wysokim zysku w Basaksehir, nowym centrum atrakcji w Stambule.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is 99 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.