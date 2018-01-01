  1. Realting.com
  Gated complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia

Gated complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia

Ungasan, Indonezja
€63,948
O kompleksie

A project with a low entry threshold in a prestigious location a few minutes drive from the azure ocean and one of the best beaches in Bali - Melasti Beach.

The residence features a kindergarten and kids' studios, a swimming pool 40 x 50 m and sports grounds, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, a co-working area.

Completion - 2025.

Advantages

The developer provides property management services: organizes the rental of apartments, maintains accounting, optimization and payment of taxes, transfers rental income to a convenient account.

The yield is from 12% per annum.

Installment plans available:

  • 50% - down payment;
  • 40% - during construction;
  • 10% - upon delivery of the object.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Bukit, Ungasan is an area with beautiful beaches, picturesque cliffs and developed entertainment infrastructure. Most of the photos from Bali are taken here.

The complex is 4 minutes by bike from Melasti Beach. A pedestrian path will be built from the project directly to the beach - it will be possible to get to the shore in a minutes.

Nearby there are several beach clubs with Mediterranean cuisine, grill bars, live music and the best parties on the island.

This location is chosen by five-star hotels Hilton, Kempinski, Ritz-Carlton. The project will give them strong competition in the short-term rental segment.

Ungasan, Indonezja

