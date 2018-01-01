  1. Realting.com
ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE

ARGOUS STREET 33, NAFPLION, ARGOLIS, PELOPONNESE - GREECE
ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE
Agencja nieruchomości
English, Ελληνικά
www.argolida-realestate.com
Opis

The real estate agency ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE is located in the Prefectures of Argolida, Arcadia, Corinth as well as in other areas of the Peloponnese offering high quality services to meet perfectly the modern requirements of the estate market.

We have a large number of properties of all types (houses, apartments, villas, agricultural land, plots, business properties, e.t.c.) We undertake the purchase and lease and management of your property as well as the negotiation and issuing of loans with favorable terms to meet your needs.

Through our highly trained and experienced associates, our office provides comprehensive consulting services in the area of real estate, including brokering, real estate development and real estate valuation. Our agency has a wide network of partners (consultant lawyer, notary, architect, civil engineer and surveyor), providing advice on a flexible, efficient and fast transaction.

Mieszkania
Zobaczyć wszystkie 68 obiektów
Mieszkanie 1 pokój z winda, z A C, z bright w Nauplion, Grecja
Mieszkanie 1 pokój z winda, z A C, z bright
Nauplion
Pokoje 1
Liczba łazienek 1
Powierzchnia 58 m²
Property Code: 581540 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €85.000. This 58 sq. m. Apa…
Cena na żądanie
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi z winda, z elitnaya nedvizhimost luxury estate, z bright w Nauplion, Grecja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi z winda, z elitnaya nedvizhimost luxury estate, z bright
Nauplion
Pokoje 2
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 102 m²
Nieruchomość tożsamości. 11729 - Aria, działka DO SPRZEDAŻY . Powierzchnia mieszkalna ok. 30…
Cena na żądanie
Kawalerka 1 pokój z meble, z Painted, z A C w Peloponnese Region, Grecja
Kawalerka 1 pokój z meble, z Painted, z A C
Peloponnese Region
Pokoje 1
Liczba łazienek 1
Powierzchnia 40 m²
Kod nieruchomości: 60798 - Studio na sprzedaż w Asini Tolo dla € 65.000. To 40 mkw. Studio z…
Cena na żądanie
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi z bright, z Open view, z Investment Property w Nauplion, Grecja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi z bright, z Open view, z Investment Property
Nauplion
Pokoje 2
Liczba łazienek 1
Powierzchnia 73 m²
ID Nieruchomość: 581013 - Λευκάκια, narożny dom jednorodzinny na parterze DO SPRZEDAŻY powie…
Cena na żądanie
Domy
Zobaczyć wszystkie 202 obiekty
Dom 5 pokojów z kominek, z Painted, z A C w Peloponnese Region, Grecja
Dom 5 pokojów z kominek, z Painted, z A C
Peloponnese Region
Pokoje 5
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 270 m²
Kod nieruchomości: 11332 - Dom na sprzedaż w Nafplio Lefkakia dla € 280 000. To 270 mkw. Dom…
Cena na żądanie
Dom 5 pokojów z meble, z ochrona, z kominek w Peloponnese Region, Grecja
Dom 5 pokojów z meble, z ochrona, z kominek
Peloponnese Region
Pokoje 5
Liczba łazienek 5
Powierzchnia 380 m²
ID Nieruchomość: 581529 - Pefkali, dom jednorodzinny stale na parterze DO SPRZEDAŻY powierzc…
Cena na żądanie
Dom 6 pokojów z kominek, z kladovaya storage room, z bright w Peloponnese Region, Grecja
Dom 6 pokojów z kominek, z kladovaya storage room, z bright
Peloponnese Region
Pokoje 6
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 348 m²
Property Code: 1709 - House FOR SALE in Argos Center for €198.000. This 348 sq. m. House co…
Cena na żądanie
Dom 2 pokoi z meble, z kominek, z Painted w Peloponnese Region, Grecja
Dom 2 pokoi z meble, z kominek, z Painted
Peloponnese Region
Pokoje 2
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 100 m²
Kod nieruchomości: 11579 - Dom na sprzedaż w Epidavros Archaia Epidavros za 520 000 €. To 10…
Cena na żądanie
Nieruchomości komercyjne
Zobaczyć wszystkie 47 obiektów
Nieruchomości komercyjne 3 pokoi z meble, z ochrona, z kominek w Peloponnese Region, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 3 pokoi z meble, z ochrona, z kominek
Peloponnese Region
Pokoje 3
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 127 m²
ID Nieruchomość: 11546 - Μούλκι, dom jednorodzinny przestronny na parterze DO SPRZEDAŻY powi…
Cena na żądanie
Nieruchomości inwestycyjne 4 pokoi z kominek, z Painted, z A C w Peloponnese Region, Grecja
Nieruchomości inwestycyjne 4 pokoi z kominek, z Painted, z A C
Peloponnese Region
Pokoje 4
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 200 m²
Kod nieruchomości: 1343 - Domek na sprzedaż w północnej Kinouria Xiropigado za 350 000 €. To…
Cena na żądanie
Nieruchomości komercyjne 2 pokoi z meble, z kladovaya storage room, z Painted w Asprovrysi, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 2 pokoi z meble, z kladovaya storage room, z Painted
Asprovrysi
Pokoje 2
Liczba łazienek 1
Powierzchnia 75 m²
Kod nieruchomości: 1617 - NA SPRZEDAŻ 2 Sypialnie, Dom o łącznej powierzchni 75 mkw., Na par…
Cena na żądanie
Nieruchomości komercyjne 3 pokoi z kominek, z kladovaya storage room, z A C w Peloponnese Region, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 3 pokoi z kominek, z kladovaya storage room, z A C
Peloponnese Region
Pokoje 3
Liczba łazienek 3
Powierzchnia 218 m²
ID Nieruchomość: 11411 - Lefkakia, nowo wybudowany dom jednorodzinny stale na parterze DO SP…
Cena na żądanie
Działki
Zobaczyć wszystkie 130 obiektów
Działki z Fenced, z Buildable, z View Mountain w Peloponnese Region, Grecja
Działki z Fenced, z Buildable, z View Mountain
Peloponnese Region
Powierzchnia 802 m²
Property Code. 1275 - Plot FOR SALE in Asini Center for €60.000 . Discover the features of t…
Cena na żądanie
Działki z Panoramic, z Coastal, z Energy class Excluded w Peloponnese Region, Grecja
Działki z Panoramic, z Coastal, z Energy class Excluded
Peloponnese Region
Powierzchnia 1 570 m²
Property Code. 1594 - Agricultural FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €220.000 . Disc…
Cena na żądanie
Działki z Panoramic, z Coastal, z Buildable w Asprovrysi, Grecja
Działki z Panoramic, z Coastal, z Buildable
Asprovrysi
Powierzchnia 4 700 m²
Kod nieruchomości. 60998 - Agricaltural Asini Marathia NA SPRZEDAŻ. Rozmiar: 4700 mkw., Διαθ…
Cena na żądanie
Działki z Panoramic, z View Sea, z Buildable w Asprovrysi, Grecja
Działki z Panoramic, z View Sea, z Buildable
Asprovrysi
Powierzchnia 1 000 m²
Kod nieruchomości. 601569 - Działka na sprzedaż w Asini Marathia za 30 000 €. Odkryj cechy t…
Cena na żądanie
Nasi agenci w Grecja
KYRIAKOS DESYLLAS
KYRIAKOS DESYLLAS
447 obiektów
