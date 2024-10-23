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Quartier résidentiel The Grove

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$677,129
;
20
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ID: 39219
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 926240355
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Ville
    San Pedro Alcantara

À propos du complexe

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Discover an exclusive residential development comprising 139 residences, where exceptional design, comfort and world-class amenities come together to deliver a lifestyle comparable to that of a five-star resort. Located in Marbella West, one of the Costa del Sol's fastest-growing and most sought-after areas, this development forms part of a thriving new district that combines modern infrastructure, an upscale residential setting and outstanding long-term investment potential. Just minutes from Puerto Banús and the centre of San Pedro de Alcántara, residents enjoy effortless access to beach clubs, the promenade, renowned international schools, leading healthcare facilities, fitness centres, championship golf courses, marinas and an exceptional selection of restaurants and leisure venues. The development is set within an emerging neighbourhood where new residential projects and a future luxury hotel will further enhance the area's appeal, creating a vibrant, secure and prestigious environment with excellent prospects for future value appreciation. Designed to embrace a true resort lifestyle, the community features an outstanding collection of premium amenities surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens that blend privacy, elegance and contemporary architecture in perfect harmony. Residents can enjoy a spectacular outdoor swimming pool, a heated indoor pool, a fully equipped spa and fitness centre, an exclusive rooftop lounge with a yoga area, and an impressive sky pool offering the perfect setting to relax and unwind. Dedicated leisure spaces for both adults and children complete this exceptional environment, all within a private gated community designed to provide maximum security, comfort and peace of mind. Every residence has been thoughtfully designed to maximise natural light, spaciousness and the connection between indoor and outdoor living. Generous layouts, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and open living spaces create bright, welcoming interiors that embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle throughout the year. The interiors showcase a timeless and refined aesthetic inspired by the Mediterranean, featuring soft neutral tones, natural stone, warm wood finishes and premium-quality materials. Every detail reflects the highest standards of contemporary architecture and craftsmanship found in the finest residential developments on the Costa del Sol. A home where luxury is part of everyday life, and an exceptional investment opportunity in one of Marbella's most promising and desirable locations.

Localisation sur la carte

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel The Grove
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$677,129
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