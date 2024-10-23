  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Mijas
  4. Quartier résidentiel Elysea Suites

Quartier résidentiel Elysea Suites

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,20M
;
15
Laisser une demande
ID: 39064
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1830151652
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Registradores Propiedad, 1

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
A boutique complex of 22, 2 and 3-bedroom flats situated in an elevated position in Mijas Costa. The project will captivate you with its exquisite views of the Mediterranean Sea and its outstanding communal areas, so if you are one of those who appreciate the small pleasures of outdoor living, this is your golden opportunity. Situated in the heart of the western Costa del Sol, Mijas Costa stretches for 12 kilometres along the beaches of Calahonda and La Cala de Mijas. Centrally located, close to Fuengirola, Malaga and Marbella, it combines the serenity of the countryside with the liveliness of the coastal areas. The urbanisation is located on the eastern edge of Mijas Costa, bordering Fuengirola. This privileged area enjoys sweeping views of the Mediterranean coastline and has easy access to beaches, a wide range of leisure and entertainment facilities and an excellent range of services. In the immediate vicinity of the development is Myramar, the largest commercial area in Fuengirola, here you will find everything you can imagine in fashion, home, entertainment and dining. This location will offer you an unrivalled quality of life, with an excellent combination of climate, rich culture and enviable lifestyle features. Enjoy a lifestyle that perfectly combines the best of both worlds: the peaceful serenity of coastal living and the modern comforts of an exclusive community. Take a refreshing dip in the pool overlooking the blue waters of the Mediterranean and unwind in the relaxing communal areas. Imagine waking up every morning and having a fully equipped gym at your disposal, where you can keep up your exercise routine without having to leave your home. In addition, for those who wish to relax after a hard day, the residential complex features a spa, offering an oasis of tranquillity. The garden area, designed in collaboration with the "Asociación de Amigos del Parque Botanico de Malaga", managed to create a captivating atmosphere that combines sustainability and maintenance, while at the same time endowing the building with a series of visual oases. Each of the residences has been meticulously designed to offer an unparalleled wellness experience. Contemplate the beauty of the coastal environment from the comfort of your own home. Large picture windows flood the interiors with natural light, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Large-format porcelain floors, underfloor heating throughout the property, as well as kitchens and bathrooms with top-of-the-range fittings are some of the materials that distinguish the carefully planned development.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Immeuble Appartements avec vue dégagée sur la mer à Malaga
Malaga, Espagne
depuis
$4,34M
Quartier résidentiel Marein Natura · VILLA CASIA
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$4,54M
Quartier résidentiel Azure
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$631,396
Quartier résidentiel Insur Scala Fase 2
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$534,695
Immeuble Appartements Vue Lac Dans le Country Club à Benahavis Malaga
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$2,62M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Elysea Suites
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,20M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel 7 Pearls Villas - Mijas
Quartier résidentiel 7 Pearls Villas - Mijas
Quartier résidentiel 7 Pearls Villas - Mijas
Quartier résidentiel 7 Pearls Villas - Mijas
Quartier résidentiel 7 Pearls Villas - Mijas
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel 7 Pearls Villas - Mijas
Quartier résidentiel 7 Pearls Villas - Mijas
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$2,25M
Discover an exceptional collection of exclusive four bedroom villas, where contemporary architecture, spectacular sea views, and cutting edge smart home technology come together to create a truly refined Mediterranean lifestyle. Each residence has been thoughtfully designed to achieve the p…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Villa La Fuente - Golden Mile Villas
Quartier résidentiel Villa La Fuente - Golden Mile Villas
Quartier résidentiel Villa La Fuente - Golden Mile Villas
Quartier résidentiel Villa La Fuente - Golden Mile Villas
Quartier résidentiel Villa La Fuente - Golden Mile Villas
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Villa La Fuente - Golden Mile Villas
Quartier résidentiel Villa La Fuente - Golden Mile Villas
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$5,12M
This deluxe modern villa is nestled within a luxury gated community and sits in a leafy enclave on Marbellas Golden Mile. The property boasts a first class location, being just a stones throw away from a stretch of the finest sandy beaches that encompass the infamous Marbella Club and the P…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Quartier résidentiel Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Quartier résidentiel Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Quartier résidentiel Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Quartier résidentiel Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Quartier résidentiel Magna Torremolinos Fase 1
Torremolinos, Espagne
depuis
$540,384
We are pleased to present a residential development designed to become one of the most attractive and sought-after projects on the Costa del Sol. Strategically located next to La Carihuela and just minutes from the city of Málaga, this project combines location, design, scale, and lifestyle…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications