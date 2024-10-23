  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Quartier résidentiel Lomas del Higuerón 2

Quartier résidentiel Lomas del Higuerón 2

Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$511,942
;
20
Laisser une demande
ID: 39073
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 673372138
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Fuengirola
  • Adresse
    Calle Sierra Nevada

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
This is a very ambitious residential project, designed to meet the expectations of all owners, with meticulous attention to every detail so that you fall in love with your home day after day. It is a fusion of great ideas and hard work that makes this development the perfect place, where community areas and vegetation are integrated, allowing outdoor spaces to flow harmoniously with the homes. Each phase of the project will be a gated community with security, ensuring privacy and intimacy for all residents. The development consists of 198 homes distributed across 10 blocks, ranging from 2 or 3-bedroom ground floor apartments with private gardens to 3-bedroom penthouses. The urbanization features extensive green areas and pools throughout its surroundings. Additionally, it offers a fully equipped gym, a coworking space for owners, and each apartment has 2 parking spaces. Located just 5 minutes from the urban center of Benalmádena, as well as from Carvajal beach and Torreblanca beach. It is also 10 minutes from the center of Fuengirola, Mijas Pueblo, the Miramar shopping center, and the Fuengirola marina. The area is surrounded by a diverse range of offerings, including restaurants, luxury boutiques, beaches, marinas, sports centers, cultural and shopping centers, golf courses, natural parks, schools, and hospitals.

Localisation sur la carte

Fuengirola, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Horizonte Village Villas Fase 2
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$2,33M
Quartier résidentiel QuintEssence
Rio Real, Espagne
depuis
$654,149
Immeuble Appartements avec vue panoramique dans la zone de Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$1,10M
Quartier résidentiel South Sand
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$904,432
Quartier résidentiel Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I
La Linea de la Concepcion, Espagne
depuis
$511,942
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Lomas del Higuerón 2
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$511,942
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Immeuble Appartements Modernes Avec Piscine Commune à Guardamar del Segura
Immeuble Appartements Modernes Avec Piscine Commune à Guardamar del Segura
Immeuble Appartements Modernes Avec Piscine Commune à Guardamar del Segura
Immeuble Appartements Modernes Avec Piscine Commune à Guardamar del Segura
Immeuble Appartements Modernes Avec Piscine Commune à Guardamar del Segura
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements Modernes Avec Piscine Commune à Guardamar del Segura
Immeuble Appartements Modernes Avec Piscine Commune à Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Espagne
depuis
$258,933
L'année de construction 2026
Appartements Ultramodernes de 2, 3 Chambres avec Piscine Commune à Guardamar del Segura Nichés près des pittoresques lacs salés de La Mata à Guardamar del Segura, ces appartements modernes font partie d'une nouvelle phase du célèbre complexe résidentiel El Raso, situé dans la magnifique régi…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Haiku Residences
Quartier résidentiel Haiku Residences
Quartier résidentiel Haiku Residences
Quartier résidentiel Haiku Residences
Quartier résidentiel Haiku Residences
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Haiku Residences
Quartier résidentiel Haiku Residences
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$1,09M
A unique project in the exclusive area of ​​Cancelada, on Estepona's New Golden Mile. This privileged enclave, known for its tranquility, natural beauty, and access to first-class services, has become one of the most coveted destinations on the Costa del Sol. The development offers a wide …
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Afficher tout Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$776,942
L'année de construction 2029
Nombre d'étages 5
Maisons avec vue sur le golf et indice d'efficacité énergétique « A » dans une zone privilégiée de Mijas Ce nouveau développement est situé à Mijas, l'une des municipalités les plus recherchées de la Costa del Sol. La région offre un mélange diversifié de culture espagnole traditionnelle, d'…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications