  1. Realting.com
  2. Monténégro
  3. Tivat
  4. Chalet House of 156m2 - Lepetani

Chalet House of 156m2 - Lepetani

Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$399,028
;
10
Laisser une demande
ID: 28605
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 01/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité de Tivat
  • Ville
    Tivat

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
House 156m2 for sale in Lepetane, municipality of Tivat. ➡️House area: basically 78m2 (60 + 18m2 terrace), first floor + 1 + basement, (2 comfortable two-room apartments with separate entrances) with the possibility of expansion for another floor. ➡️The area of ​​the plot is 504 m2. ➡️Parking places: 4 ➡️The lot is fenced. ➡️Entry sliding gate. ➡️The house is located on a slight elevation, on a cascade-type lot. Made way to the gate. ➡️On the plot of fruit trees: vine, wild pomegranate, fig, orange, lemon and olive. ➡️ Direct view of the sea from both residential units, panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor from the first floor. ➡️Organization of the living space on the ground floor and first floor: entrance hall, 2 bedrooms on the right, bathroom and living room with dining room and kitchen on the left. From the living room on the ground floor there is direct access to a spacious open terrace, and from there to the garden. ➡️Distance from the sea 150m. ➡️Distance from Tivat 5 km, from the airport 10 km. ➡️Distance from Kotor about 22 km. ➡️Distance from the ferry, shops and restaurants

Localisation sur la carte

Tivat, Monténégro
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Chalet House near the airport
, Monténégro
depuis
$234,722
Chalet Kuća 300 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Podgorica, Monténégro
depuis
$880,208
Chalet Kuća 40 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Monténégro
depuis
$704
Chalet Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Spuz, Monténégro
depuis
$293,403
Chalet Kuća 215 m² na Prodaju – Luštica, Tivat
Radovici, Monténégro
depuis
$528,125
Vous regardez
Chalet House of 156m2 - Lepetani
Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$399,028
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Chalet Kuća 211 m² na Prodaju – Smailagića Polje, Kolašin
Chalet Kuća 211 m² na Prodaju – Smailagića Polje, Kolašin
Chalet Kuća 211 m² na Prodaju – Smailagića Polje, Kolašin
Chalet Kuća 211 m² na Prodaju – Smailagića Polje, Kolašin
Chalet Kuća 211 m² na Prodaju – Smailagića Polje, Kolašin
Afficher tout Chalet Kuća 211 m² na Prodaju – Smailagića Polje, Kolašin
Chalet Kuća 211 m² na Prodaju – Smailagića Polje, Kolašin
Smailagica Polje, Monténégro
depuis
$231,201
Na prodaju je kuća u Kolašinu, idealno pozicionirana – samo 2 km od centra grada i 7 km od Ski centra Kolašin 1450, sa asfaltiranim prilazom, okružena prirodom i smještena tik uz potok, što joj daje poseban ugođaj i ambijent.Objekat se sastoji od:🔹 Prizemlja – površine 75 m² + 6 m² ostave, i…
Agence
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Laisser une demande
Chalet Mini hotel - Vila, Mareza
Chalet Mini hotel - Vila, Mareza
Chalet Mini hotel - Vila, Mareza
Chalet Mini hotel - Vila, Mareza
Chalet Mini hotel - Vila, Mareza
Afficher tout Chalet Mini hotel - Vila, Mareza
Chalet Mini hotel - Vila, Mareza
Podgorica, Monténégro
depuis
$880,208
The unique and charming mini hotel has 300m2. Exceptional style and equipment, it consists of 6 apartments. It is located on a plot of 1,170 m2. The property also has a smaller summer house. It represents a great investment and there is the possibility of renting
Agence
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Laisser une demande
Chalet Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Chalet Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Chalet Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Chalet Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Chalet Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Afficher tout Chalet Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Chalet Villa in Rijeka Reževići
Krstac, Monténégro
depuis
$1,17M
In an exceptional location in the quiet settlement of Rijeka Reževići, only 150m from the sea, a three-story villa, each with a square footage of 100 m2 is for sale. A tavern is planned on the ground floor and that part is suitable for a barbecue, but it is not equipped. On the first floor t…
Agence
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller