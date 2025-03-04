  1. Realting.com
Apart hôtel Prima Residence

Canggu, Indonésie
depuis
$189,000
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
12 1
ID: 28101
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 24/09/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Indonésie
  • État
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Région
    Badung
  • Ville
    Canggu

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    5

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

**PRIMA RESIDENCE** is a premium residential complex by the creators of Citadince Hotel, located in the heart of Batu Bolong, just 300 meters from the ocean. The Canggu area, where the project is situated, is the epicenter of Bali's surf culture and a popular spot among tourists and expats. Legendary beach clubs like FINNS BEACH CLUB and ATLAS BEACH CLUB, as well as numerous restaurants, bars, and shops, are within walking distance.

 

**About the Project:**

PRIMA RESIDENCE is an outstanding architectural project inspired by Asian aesthetics. The complex combines modern design with elements of nature: the facades are adorned with vertical gardens, while open balconies and curvilinear panels create a sense of movement and lightness. The project includes 120 DELUXE category apartments, designed for enhanced comfort for both short-term stays and long-term living.

 

**Layouts and Prices:**

*   **One-Bedroom Apartments:** 50 sq. m, starting price from $189,000.

*   **Two-Bedroom Apartments:** 93.1 sq. m, starting price from $378,000.

All apartments feature a living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and terrace.

 

**Amenities:**

The complex rooftop features a panoramic swimming pool with ocean views, a restaurant, a bar, and a conference room. The project also includes a gym and leisure areas. This unique infrastructure makes PRIMA RESIDENCE attractive to both tourists and business guests.

 

**Management:**

The management company is the international leader Colliers, ensuring high service standards and stable returns. The project is integrated with platforms like Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, and Agoda, guaranteeing high occupancy rates.

 

**Investment Potential:**

*   **Average Annual Net Profit:** $51,643.

*   **Payback Period:** 6.5 years.

*   **Annual Return:** from 13.4%.

*   **Property Value Appreciation:** 40-50% during the construction phase.

 

**The Team:**

The project is developed by an experienced builder with 20+ years of expertise in construction in Bali, whose projects include the Citadince Hotel near Berawa Beach.

 

**Completion Date:**

Q3 2027.

 

PRIMA RESIDENCE is a unique opportunity to invest in Bali real estate that combines luxury, comfort, and high profitability. The project is ideal for those who value premium quality of life and stable financial prospects.

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 50.4
Prix ​​par m², USD 4,147
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 209,000
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 93.1
Prix ​​par m², USD 4,275
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 398,000

Localisation sur la carte

Canggu, Indonésie

Revue vidéo de appart-hôtel Prima Residence

