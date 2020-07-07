  1. Realting.com
  Complejo residencial Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.

Complejo residencial Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.

Rawai, Tailandia
$91,800
9
ID: 28084
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ciudad
    Rawai

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, it perfectly combines the comforts of city life with proximity to nature and famous beaches.

One of the complex's main advantages is its convenient location – just minutes from Nai Harn and Kata beaches, as well as popular tourist attractions such as Big Buddha and Old Phuket.

Excellent transport links to major shopping centers, restaurants, and medical facilities make this location attractive for both vacationers and those seeking permanent residence in Phuket.

Approximately half of the complex's apartments offer breathtaking sea views, creating the perfect environment for living in harmony with nature.

The apartments' interiors are decorated in a contemporary style with thoughtful details that provide a cozy and aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. The spacious rooms feature large windows.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 550 m
  • Bedrooms: studios, 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 29 m² - 96 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q2 2026

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools with relaxation areas
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation areas
  • Restaurants
  • Fitness center
  • And much more

Localización en el mapa

Rawai, Tailandia

