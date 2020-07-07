  1. Realting.com
  Complejo residencial The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.

Complejo residencial The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.

Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia
$136,000
8
ID: 28076
Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Choeng Thale
  • Pueblo
    Ban Bang Thao

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

This modern complex is located just 500 meters from the popular Bang Tao Beach, making it an excellent investment opportunity for comfortable living.

The complex comprises seven 7-story buildings, designed in a contemporary style using natural materials. The interiors and exteriors are inspired by oceanic forms and create an atmosphere of harmony and tranquility.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 500 meters
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 3
  • Living area: 30 m² - 148 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: furniture package, finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioners.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Wellness spa and hydrotherapy
  • Pools with waterfalls and jacuzzis
  • Gyms
  • Kids' clubs
  • Lounge areas
  • Over 59 unique relaxation areas and amenities
  • And much more

Localización en el mapa

Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia

Complejo residencial The Title Modeva Condominium is 500 meters from the beach in Bang Tao.
Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia
de
$136,000
