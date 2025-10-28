  1. Realting.com
  2. Chipre del Norte
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Complejo residencial Solterra Villas

Complejo residencial Solterra Villas

Girne Belediyesi, Chipre del Norte
de
$647,475
VAT
BTC
7.7015829
ETH
403.6728871
USDT
640 148.2235811
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
24
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
ID: 32753
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 28/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Chipre del Norte
  • Barrio
    Girne District
  • Ciudad
    Girne Belediyesi

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    2

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina

Además

  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

🏡 Solterra Villas — Where Modern Design Meets Serenity

✨ Aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful layouts — Solterra was created for those who value both style and functionality in family living.

📍 Location:
Nestled in the lush green heart of Çatalköy, just 15 minutes from Girne, Solterra offers peace, nature, and panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

💷 Starting from £485,000
Each villa: 3 Bedrooms · 3 Bathrooms · 195 m² · Private Pool Included

🏠 Highlights:
Built to Last: Solid concrete structure, eco-thermal insulation, premium finishes, and exceptional craftsmanship ensure lasting quality.
Elevated Living: Spacious interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, modern kitchens, and elegant bathrooms — with customisation options to match your taste.
Smart Comfort: Double-glazed windows, energy-efficient systems, and optional smart home tech for effortless living.

📆 Completion: February 2027

💰 Payment Plan:
£5,000 deposit → then 35% + flexible installments until completion.

🌿 Every villa is designed to capture the view and bring nature into your home — a daily reminder of why you chose Cyprus.

Localización en el mapa

Girne Belediyesi, Chipre del Norte

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial BELLA HILLS
Bellapais, Chipre del Norte
de
$1,14M
Complejo residencial Luna Residences
Trikomo, Chipre del Norte
de
$449,102
Complejo residencial Coastal Heaven
Lefka, Chipre del Norte
de
$106,923
Complejo residencial Emerald Villas
Enkomi, Chipre del Norte
de
$511,757
Barrio residencial C`est La vie
Akanthou, Chipre del Norte
de
$150,718
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Solterra Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Chipre del Norte
de
$647,475
VAT
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Poseidon
Barrio residencial Poseidon
Barrio residencial Poseidon
Barrio residencial Poseidon
Barrio residencial Poseidon
Barrio residencial Poseidon
Akanthou, Chipre del Norte
de
$468,556
Agencia
GP real estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Complejo residencial Hawaii Homes
Akanthou, Chipre del Norte
de
$225,448
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2025
Las casas de Hawai es uno de los mayores proyectos residenciales junto al mar con estudios, 1+1, 2+1 áticos loft, y villas de lujo de 3 dormitorios con un total de 500 unidades. Situado en la costa de tatlisu el proyecto cuenta con ríos artificiales, lagos e islas repartidas a través del sit…
Agencia
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Escribir en Telegram
Complejo residencial Grand Sapphire Phase 4
Complejo residencial Grand Sapphire Phase 4
Complejo residencial Grand Sapphire Phase 4
Complejo residencial Grand Sapphire Phase 4
Complejo residencial Grand Sapphire Phase 4
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Grand Sapphire Phase 4
Complejo residencial Grand Sapphire Phase 4
Agios Georgios, Chipre del Norte
de
$477,640
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Área 113 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
Residencia perfectan Grand Sapphire, que consta de 6 cuadras en total, la vida perfecta Residence se eleva con aparcamiento interior y exterior, 3000 m2 área de piscina, 900 m2 supermercado grande, zona verde, gimnasio, mini área de golf y mucho más.7 Star PrivilegisEn Grand Sapphire, el pro…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
113.0
253,650
Agencia
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Escribir en Telegram
Realting.com
Ir