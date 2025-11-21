  1. Realting.com
  2. Maldivas
  3. Villa Oceanfront villas at the Radisson RED hotel complex.

Villa Oceanfront villas at the Radisson RED hotel complex.

Male Atoll, Maldivas
de
$484,469
BTC
5.7626659
ETH
302.0459564
USDT
478 987.2904607
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
15
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32905
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 21/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Maldivas
  • Región / estado
    Malé Atoll

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Ocean Villas are located directly on the ocean, in the most secluded part of the project, to the right of the hotel block, offering maximum privacy and direct ocean access.

  • Total area: 53 m²
  • Terrace: 14 m² + pool

For investors: Guaranteed 10% annual return! Buyback guarantee!

Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of the Maldives tourism market with maximum demand and no competition.

Investment terms:

Rental ROI up to 18%
Hotel management returns per year under the management of the #1 global brand.

Rental ROI 10% - guaranteed!
Investments begin working for you during the construction phase, providing early profits!

Resale ROI up to 70%!
FLIPPING strategy - we'll calculate it individually! Income up to 70% per year!
Buyback guarantee!
If your plans change, we'll buy the property back from you for full purchase price!

Become a co-owner of a hotel managed by the #1 international lifestyle brand in the Maldives!

Villas for sale:

  • Garden Villa - EUR 390,000
  • Ocean Front Villa - EUR 420,000

Rooms for sale:

  • Standard - EUR 179,000
  • Junior Suite - EUR 295,000
  • Suite - EUR 365,000

We accrue 10% interest (specified in the contract) from the first day after purchase, not after completion!

Payment options:

Interest-free installment plan

  • Down payment from 30%.
  • Secure the best price now.
  • At the official launch of sales, a contract with interest-free installment plan is signed.

15% discount with 100% payment

  • 100% payment upon signing the contract.
  • 15% discount on the base unit price.
  • *Guaranteed buyback upon completion of construction.

10% guaranteed return

  • 100% payment upon signing the contract.
  • Guaranteed return of 10% per annum for the entire construction period.
  • Payments are made annually.

The complex will be the first high-quality project in Thulusdhoo – with full infrastructure, service, and design that meets international 4-star standards.

Thulusdhoo is a small inhabited island 30 minutes from Male. It already has basic tourist infrastructure: guesthouses, surf lodges, and small hotels rated 2-3-star.

Due to the lack of competition in this segment, the project will attract all tourist traffic in its category.

Project characteristics:

Leasehold: 50 years + 49 years

  • 97 hotel rooms from 34 m²
  • 42 ground villas with ocean access
  • 2 conference halls and a meeting room - total area 170 m²
  • Entertainment and commercial infrastructure - over 2,000 m²

Construction:

  • Commencement: Q1 2026
  • Completion: 2028

Project infrastructure:

  • Panorama restaurant and terrace with ocean views
  • Lobby bar and coworking area
  • Cinema and media room
  • Boutique and showroom for local brands
  • Children's playroom
  • Fitness center and outdoor yoga area
  • SPA complex and relaxation terrace
  • Play area and lounge spaces
  • Floating restaurant over the water
  • Floating SPA complex

According to STR and Colliers, branded hotels demonstrate:

  • 18-25% higher occupancy rates than non-chain and branded properties
  • 30-40% higher ADR (average daily rate) in comparable categories
  • Transparent service, marketing, and reporting standards

Price segment with the highest demand and no competition:

  • The project is being implemented in the $200-$350 per room range and $400-$600 per villa.
  • This is the least saturated segment of the Maldivian market, where demand consistently exceeds supply, and occupancy rates are traditionally higher than in luxury and budget formats (STR Global, 2023).

Rental yield: 15%-18%

Maximum operational efficiency thanks to the brand, professional management, and established tourist flow ensures above-average returns for resorts.

Localización en el mapa

Male Atoll, Maldivas

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Male Atoll, Maldivas
de
$449,864
Está viendo
Villa Oceanfront villas at the Radisson RED hotel complex.
Male Atoll, Maldivas
de
$484,469
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Mostrar todo Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Villa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex
Male Atoll, Maldivas
de
$449,864
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Garden Villa is a two-level loft with increased privacy, located on the second line of the project. Despite its location, the villa boasts stunning views: The second level (bedroom) offers direct ocean views. Total area: 52 m² Terrace: 29 m² + pool For investors: Guaranteed …
Agencia
Smart Home
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir