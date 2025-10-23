  1. Realting.com
  2. Desarrolladores
  3. Realtika

Realtika

15, K. Paparegopoulos Str. 3106 Charalambides Chambers 3rd – 5th floor, P.O. Box 53147, 3300 Limassol Cyprus
;
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Company type
Company type
Promotor
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
2022
En la plataforma
En la plataforma
Menos de un mes
Idiomas hablados
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Українська, עִברִית
Sobre el desarrollador

Realtika is a Limassol-based company specializing in the development of high-quality residential and commercial properties. Our core values revolve around utilizing expertise and a meticulous attention to detail, resulting in impeccably crafted properties in the most sought-after areas of Limassol.

Our team includes internationally acclaimed architects known for their work on prestigious projects such as shopping centres, residential complexes, and airports. This allows us to integrate cutting-edge technologies, innovative architectural concepts, modern design trends, and premium finishes into our developments.
With a diverse portfolio across Limassol, we tailor our designs to meet the specific needs of each client, ensuring that every project is unique and tailored to perfection.

Realtika embodies:

  1. Excellence in delivering premium and functional real estate across budget-friendly and luxury market segments.
  2. Dedication that lies not only in efficient construction but also in tailoring projects to meet clients’ preferences.
  3. Developments that are poised to offer lucrative investment opportunities and create transformative living spaces.
Horas de trabajo
Abierto ahora
Actualmente en la empresa: 17:50
(UTC+3:00, Asia/Nicosia)
Lunes
09:00 - 18:00
Martes
09:00 - 18:00
Miércoles
09:00 - 18:00
Jueves
09:00 - 18:00
Viernes
09:00 - 18:00
Sábado
Día libre
Domingo
Día libre
Nuevos edificios
Ver todo 1 nuevo edificio
Complejo residencial av
Complejo residencial av
Limasol, Chipre
Precio en demanda
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 2
Desarrollador
Realtika
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Desarrollador
Realtika
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Українська, עִברִית
Nuestros agentes en Chipre
Daria Kelbas
Daria Kelbas
Otros desarrolladores
ARISTO Developers Ltd.
Chipre, Pafos
Propiedades residenciales 288 Parcelas 23
Durante más de 40 años, Aristo Developers se ha establecido como uno de los mayores desarrolladores de propiedades Chipre líderes y galardonados y el socio preferido para adquirir propiedades residenciales y comerciales en la isla.Siendo el primer promotor inmobiliario en poseer y construir …
Dejar una solicitud
GPA upgraded homes ltd
Chipre, Limasol
Propiedades residenciales 51
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Idiomas hablados
English
Admare Property
Chipre, Germasogeia
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens 1997
Propiedades residenciales 10
Admare" GOC es una gran empresa de desarrollo con una cartera de más de 50.000 m2 de bienes raíces residenciales de clase alta y premium. Años de experiencia, tecnologías innovadoras, atención a las tendencias y el cuidado de nuestros clientes son los componentes del éxito que nos permiten p…
Dejar una solicitud
Cyfield Group
Chipre, Strovolos
Nuevos edificios 1 Propiedades residenciales 1
Cyfield is a Class A contractor for all types of building and infrastructure projects, as well as high-rise building expert for residential and commercial projects in the countries we operate in. We have been a pioneer development company, setting the way forward by constantly establishing n…
Dejar una solicitud
Elysia Park
Chipre, Pafos
Propiedades residenciales 13
El equilibrio perfecto de estilo hogareño con el lujo de instalaciones de estilo resort, para aquellos que buscan mayor independencia. Elysia Park atiende igualmente a parejas de estilo, divertidas familias de amor y grupos de amigos, ofreciendo una variedad de opciones de alojamiento para t…
Dejar una solicitud
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir