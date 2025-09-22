  1. Realting.com
Remax

Portugal, Cascais
Company type
Company type
Agencia inmobiliaria
En la plataforma
En la plataforma
1 mes
Idiomas hablados
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский
Horas de trabajo
Cerrado ahora
Actualmente en la empresa: 04:55
(UTC+1:00, Europe/Lisbon)
Lunes
10:00 - 18:00
Martes
10:00 - 18:00
Miércoles
10:00 - 18:00
Jueves
10:00 - 18:00
Viernes
10:00 - 18:00
Sábado
12:00 - 18:00
Domingo
12:00 - 18:00
Nuestros agentes en Portugal
Alabeva Viktoria
Alabeva Viktoria
Agencias cercanas
Casaibéria Mediação Imobiliária, Lda.Parque
Portugal, Lagoa
Propiedades residenciales 314 Bienes raíces comerciales 12 Parcelas 81
Casaiberia is dedicated to the marketing of luxury real estate in Portugal for the international market. Most of our customers have immediate purchasing power and come from the most varied countries. We are a real estate agency with several offices distributed throughout the Algarve, and …
Golden visa properties
Portugal, Loule
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens 2014
Propiedades residenciales 44 Parcelas 5
Golden Visa Properties es uno de los principales agentes inmobiliarios en Portugal, con sede en el Algarve y oficinas de representación en el área de Lisboa y Oporto y se ocupa de algunas de las propiedades más exclusivas de Portugal y en el mercado internacional. Golden Visa Properties…
Агентство русскоязычных риэлторов
Portugal, Lisboa
Ofrecemos una amplia gama de servicios inmobiliarios en Portugal. Seleccionamos propiedades basadas en sus necesidades, incluyendo encontrar instalaciones fuera del mercado, evaluar el estado de los objetos por más de 10 parámetros: calidad y amistad ambiental, estado de las redes de ingenie…
Imoportugal24
Portugal, Galiza
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens 2009
Propiedades residenciales 4
Immoportugal24 is designed to broker the most prestigious transactions in the real estate market and property modernization in the Cascais area. We start from a careful evaluation of your property and the best binomial quality and price, without wasting time on bureaucracy, we take care of t…
Barra Prime Real Estate
Portugal, Loule
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens 2014
Propiedades residenciales 106 Bienes raíces comerciales 8 Alquiler a largo plazo 10 Parcelas 73
Founded in 2011, in Faro, Barra Prime offers the best customer services in terms of the sale, management, and remodeling of its properties. Since 2015 it has been located in Quinta do Lago, and already has numerous partnerships, national and international, in a process of continuous growth. …
