  4. Willa Villas in the Radisson RED hotel complex

Male, Malediwy
$451,892
14
ID: 32888
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 18.11.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Malediwy
  • Miasto
    Male

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

For investors: Guaranteed 10% annual return! Buyback guarantee!

Direct participation in a project with guaranteed dollar income in a completely new niche of the Maldives tourism market with maximum demand and no competition.

Investment terms:

Rental ROI up to 18%
Hotel management returns per year under the management of the #1 global brand.

Rental ROI 10% - guaranteed!
Investments begin working for you during the construction phase, providing early profits!

Resale ROI up to 70%!
FLIPPING strategy - we'll calculate it individually! Income up to 70% per year!
Buyback guarantee!
If your plans change, we'll buy the property back from you for full purchase price!

Become a co-owner of a hotel managed by the #1 international lifestyle brand in the Maldives!

Villas for sale:

  • Garden Villa - EUR 390,000
  • Ocean Front Villa - EUR 420,000

Rooms for sale:

  • Standard - EUR 179,000
  • Junior Suite - EUR 295,000
  • Suite - EUR 365,000

We accrue 10% interest (specified in the contract) from the first day after purchase, not after completion!

Payment options:

Interest-free installment plan

  • Down payment from 30%.
  • Secure the best price now.
  • At the official launch of sales, a contract with interest-free installment plan is signed.

15% discount with 100% payment

  • 100% payment upon signing the contract.
  • 15% discount on the base unit price.
  • *Guaranteed buyback upon completion of construction.

10% guaranteed return

  • 100% payment upon signing the contract.
  • Guaranteed return of 10% per annum for the entire construction period.
  • Payments are made annually.

The complex will be the first high-quality project in Thulusdhoo – with full infrastructure, service, and design that meets international 4-star standards.

Thulusdhoo is a small inhabited island 30 minutes from Male. It already has basic tourist infrastructure: guesthouses, surf lodges, and small hotels rated 2-3-star.

Due to the lack of competition in this segment, the project will attract all tourist traffic in its category.

Project characteristics:

Leasehold: 50 years + 49 years

  • 97 hotel rooms from 34 m²
  • 42 ground villas with ocean access
  • 2 conference halls and a meeting room - total area 170 m²
  • Entertainment and commercial infrastructure - over 2,000 m²

Construction:

  • Commencement: Q1 2026
  • Completion: 2028

Project infrastructure:

  • Panorama restaurant and terrace with ocean views
  • Lobby bar and coworking area
  • Cinema and media room
  • Boutique and showroom for local brands
  • Children's playroom
  • Fitness center and outdoor yoga area
  • SPA complex and relaxation terrace
  • Play area and lounge spaces
  • Floating restaurant over the water
  • Floating SPA complex

According to STR and Colliers, branded hotels demonstrate:

  • 18-25% higher occupancy rates than non-chain and branded properties
  • 30-40% higher ADR (average daily rate) in comparable categories
  • Transparent service, marketing, and reporting standards

Price segment with the highest demand and no competition:

  • The project is being implemented in the $200-$350 per room range and $400-$600 per villa.
  • This is the least saturated segment of the Maldivian market, where demand consistently exceeds supply, and occupancy rates are traditionally higher than in luxury and budget formats (STR Global, 2023).

Rental yield: 15%-18%

Maximum operational efficiency thanks to the brand, professional management, and established tourist flow ensures above-average returns for resorts.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Male, Malediwy

