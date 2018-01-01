  1. Realting.com
  2. Deweloperzy
  3. Yapraklar Inşaat

Yapraklar Inşaat

Turcja, Liman Mah., Atatürk Bul. Yapraklar Apt. No:275/12 Konyaaltı/Antalya
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Yapraklar Inşaat
Napisz do nas
Napisz do nas
Company type
Company type
Deweloper
Rok założenia firmy
Rok założenia firmy
1986
Языки общения
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Türkçe
Веб-сайт
Strona internetowa
www.yapraklarinsaat.com
O deweloperze

Dzięki udanej realizacji każdego projektu Yapraklar Inşaat, od 1986 roku do chwili obecnej, stale zwiększa liczbę zadowolonych klientów.

Doświadczenie, jakość i stabilność są podstawowymi czynnikami rozwoju firmy, która chce oferować swoim klientom tylko to, co najlepsze.

Głównym celem firmy jest zapewnienie naszym klientom wysokiego poziomu życia, a także przedstawienie zupełnie nowych koncepcji pomieszczeń mieszkalnych.

Projekty firmy mają zawsze spełniać najwyższe standardy w dziedzinie życia i biznesu.

 

Nasi agenci w Turcja
info@yapraklarinsaat.com
info@yapraklarinsaat.com
Inni programiści
luxera

The foundations of LUXERA Gayrimenkul were laid in 2015, headquartered in Istanbul, and started its activities in the construction sector with the aim of building residential and commercial areas with the strategy of accessible luxury.

It aims to reach important places both at national and international platforms in a short time and to offer its customers the living spaces of their dreams with its strong equity, vast experience, foresighted vision, innovative mindset, organizational structure in parallel with this and the level of performance.

LUXERA Gayrimenkul has completed its first project with Luxera Residence and aimed to become one of the leading companies in the construction sector with its investments in different locations such as Luxera Meydan and Luxera Güneşli, and continues to grow rapidly with the investments of its partners in different sectors.

LUXERA MOAZ A.Ş.; was established in partnership of Luxera Gayrimenkul and CEG QATAR, one of the largest construction companies in Qatar, in 2016. CEG QATAR has undertaken both public and private projects with a real estate portfolio of 3 billion USD. As a result of this strong cooperation, the Luxera Yenibosna project was implemented.

SHOW HYPERMARKET CHAIN; It is one of the leading companies in the retail sector with its SHOW brand in 22 different locations on the European side of Istanbul. It is proud of providing quality service in the retail sector with its professional staff of 500 and an area of 25,000 m².

SAFIR EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS (SAFIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL); Our eximious institution, which was first established to serve foreign students in our country, was in high demand in its first year with the high standards of education it offers. In this way, in order to serve Turkish students as well, four new schools in Ataşehir, Silivri, Edirne and Bağcılar were put into service in the 2017/2018 academic year. It continues its investments in order to serve students at all levels in the future.

Both of our Turkish and Egyptian partners continue to invest in residential construction, retail, education, alternative energy sources and medical sectors.

Esline Company

ESLINE przestrzega polityki sprawdzania się poprzez nowoczesne zarządzanie, preferując udokumentowane materiały i jakość wykonania we wszystkich projektach zakupowych i inwestycyjnych. Luksusowe ceny, relaks na jednej z najlepszych piaszczystych plaż Incekum! Zwracamy uwagę na nowy kompleks w budowie w strefie leśnej w regionie Avssalar-Alania. W odległości dziesięciu minut jazdy od hotelu znajduje się wspaniała plaża, a także wspaniałe połączenia komunikacyjne, targ rolny i wszelkiego rodzaju sklepy. Niedrogie nieruchomości w Alanyi! Tanie apartamenty bezpośrednio od dewelopera! Nieruchomość o dobrym potencjale inwestycyjnym! Apartamenty w nowo wybudowanym kompleksie! Apartamenty w Avsalar w przystępnej cenie! Niesamowita oferta, której nie można zignorować! Marzenie o zakupie własnego domu w ekologicznie czystym miejscu, zanurzonym w zieleni, staje się rzeczywistością. Zrób ten krok, a my z pewnością pomożemy ci i zapewnimy wszelką niezbędną pomoc przy zakupie i późniejszej adaptacji. Aby wybrać najlepsze opcje dostosowane do Twojego budżetu, skontaktuj się z naszymi konsultantami.

Miray Invest

Nasza misja

Aby odzwierciedlić postęp technologiczny w branży, przestrzegając trzech zasad bezpieczeństwa, estetyki i oszczędności w branży budowlanej i inwestycyjnej, aby zapewnić zadowolenie klienta przy minimalnych kosztach, minimalna marża zysku i maksymalna jakość oraz oferowanie pełnych usług przedsiębiorstwa, inwestycji i rozwoju projektu.

NASZA WIZJA.

Być najbardziej zaufaną nazwą na rynku nieruchomości na świecie.

Aby poprawić nasze sukcesy i doświadczenia poprzez stosowanie zasad ciągłego postępu oraz osiągnąć miejsce wśród wiodących firm na globalnym rynku nieruchomości i inwestycji.

IKY GROUP ALANYA

Nasza firma budowlana rozpoczęła pracę w 2017 roku. W tym czasie zrealizowaliśmy ( dostarczyliśmy ) 6 naszych projektów. Obecnie w budowie jest 13 kolejnych projektów. Nasz cel. Być ważną i niezawodną firmą w Alanyi z wysokiej jakości usługami w sektorze budowlanym. Każdy realizowany przez nas projekt zwiększa wartość miasta i w pełni zaspokaja potrzeby naszych klientów.

Zeray Construction Inc.

Dzięki swojemu doświadczeniu i zrozumieniu projektu, które zmienia standardy, Zeray realizuje projekty życiowe w wielu różnych dziedzinach z innowacyjną perspektywą. Zasady jakości, poczucie odpowiedzialności za środowisko i życie ludzkie oraz zrozumienie wartości należą do niezmiennych zasad Zeray.

Naszymi podstawowymi zasadami są budowanie nowoczesnych przestrzeni życiowych z innowacyjną perspektywą, poczuciem odpowiedzialności za środowisko i życie ludzkie.

Realting.com
Udać się