Tajlandia, 95/30 Moo 1, Saiyuan Road, Rawai, Muang Phuket, 83130 Thailand
Phuket Buy House
Agencja nieruchomości
2010
English, Русский
phuketbuyhouse.com
Opis

PhuketBuyHouse has been successfully operating in Phuket Real Estate market since 2008. During this time, we have helped a great number of foreigners to buy thousands of dream homes. Choosing us, you choose quality and reliability. We work openly and transparently.

Phuketbuyhouse.com is the no.1 website for real estate in Phuket. Anyone looking to buy property in Phuket will easily be able to use our search feature to locate a property that may suit their requirements! Our listings include houses, villas, condo apartments, commercial properties, and land plots from all over the island, from a range of private owners, and developers.

 

Nasi agenci w Tajlandia
Angelina Bratukhina
Angelina Bratukhina
1 180 obiektów
Mikhail Ivanov
Mikhail Ivanov
Agencje w pobliżu
Phuket9
13 obiektów

Inwestycje w nieruchomości to jeden z najbardziej niezawodnych sposobów oszczędzania kapitału. Dobrze wybrany obiekt przynosi pasywny dochód w wysokości 6% rocznie. Ceny nieruchomości w Phuket wynikają ze zwiększonego przepływu turystów, ograniczeń budowlanych i limitów gruntów. Phuket9 profesjonalnie angażuje się w inwestowanie, budowę i zarządzanie nieruchomościami w Phuket od 2004 roku. Portfolio firmy obejmuje hotele, kondominium i wille. Główną zaletą firmy są profesjonalne i regularne badania rynku nieruchomości w Phuket, doświadczenie w budownictwie pod klucz oraz umiejętności zarządzania.

THAI RESIDENTIAL
804 obiekty
Thai Residential ma szczególny cel: znaleźć naszych klientów idealną nieruchomość w tym pięknym kraju, bez uszczerbku dla uczciwości i uczciwości. Nasz ugruntowany wielojęzyczny zespół jest razem od 2007 roku, zapewniając profesjonalne porady ludziom na całym świecie, którzy chcą wykorzystać Tajlandię, która ma jeden z najbardziej prężnych sektorów nieruchomości w Azji. Nasi eksperci od nieruchomości zapewniają wszelkie niezbędne wskazówki dla potencjalnych nabywców, aby mogli podejmować właściwe decyzje.
Easy Invest Estate
16 obiektów

Najważniejszym zadaniem EasyInvestEstate jest znalezienie tego, co jest dla Ciebie najważniejsze pod względem długoterminowego zysku, i urzeczywistnienie go. Skutecznie wybieramy nieruchomości z różnych segmentów cenowych i klas, gwarantując jednocześnie kupującemu rozsądną cenę i bezpieczną transakcję. Pozwól nam uczynić tę ofertę tak płynną i ekscytującą, jak to możliwe.

Green Door Enterprises
21 obiekt

Green Door Enterprises Co. Ltd. została założona w 2003 roku i jest agencją nieruchomości specjalizującą się w sprzedaży i wynajmie nieruchomości krajowych i komercyjnych, firm i gruntów w Pattaya, Jomtien i okolicach. Posiadamy szeroką gamę nieruchomości na każdy gust, od bardzo niedrogich małych domów, bungalowów, studiów i dużych apartamentów po imponujące rezydencje, luksusowe penthouse'y i wille przy plaży.

Ponieważ Pattaya znajduje się teraz zaledwie godzinę jazdy od międzynarodowego lotniska Suvarnabhumi w Bangkoku, jest to idealne miejsce na zakup domu wakacyjnego lub emerytalnego, co zapewnia również bardzo bezpieczną i opłacalną okazję inwestycyjną. Posiadamy szeroki wybór nieruchomości odsprzedaży od prywatnych sprzedawców, zarówno zagranicznych, jak i tajlandzkich. Posiadamy działki budowlane, grunty pod zabudowę nieruchomości, założone firmy i nowo wybudowane lokale komercyjne.

Kupowanie nieruchomości w Tajlandii może być mylące, a odpowiednie przepisy są czasem trudne do zrozumienia. Niezależnie od tego, czy chcesz kupować, sprzedawać, wynajmować lub inwestować w nieruchomości w Pattaya, potrzebujesz pomocy i wsparcia doświadczonych specjalistów. Tutaj, w Green Door Enterprises, oferujemy kompleksową, przyjazną obsługę, zapewniającą informacje i wskazówki przez cały proces, od wyboru do ostatecznego zamieszkania idealnego domu na słońcu.

InDreams
875 obiektów

InDreams Phuket Agencja nieruchomości - w Phuket od 2010 roku - biuro w Laguna - sprzedaż nieruchomości: 1000 + obiektów rynku wtórnego + kontrakty ze wszystkimi deweloperami wyspy - wynajem nieruchomości: 2000 + obiekty od właścicieli w bazie danych, najlepsze ceny - partnerstwo z agencjami, właściciele, freelancerzy na bardzo korzystnych warunkach

