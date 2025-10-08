  1. Realting.com
Cypr, Jermasoja
Company type
Agencja nieruchomości
Rok założenia firmy
2025
Na platformie
Mniej niż miesiąc
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Strona internetowa
www.john-taylor.com/cyprus/sale/
O agencji

John Taylor Cyprus is an international real estate agency with over 160 years of heritage in the world of luxury property. We are located in the heart of Limassol’s most prestigious coastal district — Germasogeia.

Our portfolio features seafront residences, private villas, grand estates, and high-end investment opportunities. We offer our clients not just real estate, but access to truly exceptional possibilities.

The John Taylor Cyprus team includes not only property brokers but also appraisers, lawyers, and travel specialists. Through successful collaborations, we provide privileged access to luxury automobiles and fine jewelry at the most competitive prices.

Every stage of the process is handled with the utmost transparency, security, and meticulous attention to detail.

Godziny pracy
Otwórz teraz
Obecnie w firmie: 16:03
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Poniedziałek
09:00 - 18:00
Wtorek
09:00 - 18:00
Środa
09:00 - 18:00
Czwartek
09:00 - 18:00
Piątek
09:00 - 18:00
Sobota
Dzień wolny
Niedziela
Dzień wolny
