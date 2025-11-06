  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencje
  3. Grekodom Development

Grekodom Development

Grecja, Municipality of Thessaloniki
;
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
Company type
Company type
Agencja nieruchomości
Rok założenia firmy
Rok założenia firmy
2006
Na platformie
Na platformie
4 lata 10 miesięcy
Języki komunikacji
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Strona internetowa
Strona internetowa
www.grekodom.com/
Jesteśmy w sieciach społecznościowych
O agencji

Grekodom Development: services and projects in the field of construction, development, sale and rental of real estate in Greece and Cyprus. Our goal is to create an active investment real estate market in Greece and Cyprus based on our own successful experience in providing real estate, construction and development services based on a conscientious, transparent and impeccable attitude towards each client. Our scopes are the following: Improve the range of all services provided Build long-term fruitful relationships with partners Increase the base of real estate objects Expand the geography of the company / offices Develop and implement new projects in the field of development and investment

Godziny pracy
Teraz zamknięte
Obecnie w firmie: 02:48
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Athens)
Poniedziałek
09:00 - 18:00
Wtorek
09:00 - 18:00
Środa
09:00 - 18:00
Czwartek
09:00 - 18:00
Piątek
09:00 - 18:00
Sobota
09:00 - 15:00
Niedziela
Dzień wolny
Nasi agenci w Grecja
Marianna Panagkasidou
Marianna Panagkasidou
9 092 obiekty
Agencje w pobliżu
Real estate center
Grecja, Pefkochori
Rok założenia firmy 1994
Nieruchomości mieszkalne 376 Nieruchomości komercyjne 57 Działki 17
Z niecierpliwością oczekujemy możliwości dobrego spędzenia czasu, zaspokajając potrzeby związane z nieruchomościami i zapewniając najwyższy poziom usług, jakiego kiedykolwiek doświadczyłeś, oraz najlepsze możliwe wyniki. Kiedy tworzyłem Real Estate Center, moim celem było stworzenie środo…
Zostaw prośbę
Dionisiou
Grecja, Paralia Dionisiou
Nieruchomości mieszkalne 470 Nieruchomości komercyjne 12 Działki 137
Based in Chalkidiki, Dionisiou is a company engaged in the purchase of land plots and the construction of real estate for its subsequent sale. In addition to selling its own objects, the company offers apartments for sale from other developers in Chalkidiki. We have been working on the real …
Zostaw prośbę
EPSILON TEAM real estate
Grecja, Municipality of Athens
Nieruchomości mieszkalne 9 Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 Działki 1
Zostaw prośbę
VGP-kupidom
Grecja, Municipality of Palaio Faliro
Rok założenia firmy 2015
Nieruchomości mieszkalne 53
100% transaction transparency. The impeccable reputation of our notaries, lawyers and realtors speaks for itself. The entire history of our operations is available in an open state register! Professional consultations are free.
Zostaw prośbę
REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS
Grecja, Region Attyka
Nieruchomości mieszkalne 10
The real estate agency REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS is specialized in a property transaction in the Argosaronic Gulf. It provides high-quality services to both prospective clients and with the owners cooperate. With good work and the sure result is your only option for obtaining permanent resid…
Zostaw prośbę
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Realting.com
Udać się