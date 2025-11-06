O agencji

Grekodom Development: services and projects in the field of construction, development, sale and rental of real estate in Greece and Cyprus. Our goal is to create an active investment real estate market in Greece and Cyprus based on our own successful experience in providing real estate, construction and development services based on a conscientious, transparent and impeccable attitude towards each client. Our scopes are the following: Improve the range of all services provided Build long-term fruitful relationships with partners Increase the base of real estate objects Expand the geography of the company / offices Develop and implement new projects in the field of development and investment