EOS Turkey Property

Turcja, Turkey Marmara Region
EOS Turkey Property
Agencja nieruchomości
English, Русский
eosturkeyproperty.com
EOS TURKEY PROPERTY’s first principle is professionalism & full service. Our service starts from first second that the investor contact and will keep continously. In our history there have been over +$300M transactions in Turkey real estate market with the overseas investors from different countries like Iran, Iraq, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China, UK, USA, Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Libya, Tunusia, Nigeria, South Africa etc.

80% of our portfolio comes from referance customer that shows how we run long term healthy relations with our portfolio. As a team, we are dedicated and fully concantrated sales professionals and ready to provide all requirements about investment and immigration services.

 

Zespół mieszkaniowy Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ottoman Railway Retro Lofts
Fatih, Turcja
od
€1,85M
Czy miałeś kiedyś dom jako 150-letnia fabryka? Czy chcesz poczuć duszę historii przed snem? Czy uważasz, że jest to możliwe tylko w filmach lub serwisie Netflix? Myślę, że nie masz pojęcia, co może być możliwe w Stambule. Stara stacja utrzymania kolei została odnowiona dla inwestorów zakochanych w Stambule. Ma bezpośredni widok na Morze Marmara, obok tunelu Eurosia i łatwy dostęp do strony azjatyckiej, w otoczeniu murów bizantyjskich i zamku Yedikule. Całkowicie gotowy do działania z tytułem własności i nadszedł czas na to doświadczenie.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Beykoz Bule Residences 2nd Phase
Zespół mieszkaniowy Beykoz Bule Residences 2nd Phase
Acarlar Mahallesi, Turcja
od
€650,000
Poddaj się: 2023
  Tymczasem ten projekt oferuje ci wiejskie samopoczucie i komfort pobytu. Całkowicie gotowy do ruchu i wykończenia pierwszej klasy, które możesz obserwować na każdym etapie. Obok największego i najbardziej prestiżowego kompleksu willi w Stambule. Ten projekt jest dla Ciebie odpowiedni, jeśli chcesz tymczasem zielony i niebieski; pragnąć bogatego środowiska; sąsiad szkół międzynarodowych itp.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Mevsim İstanbul 4
Zespół mieszkaniowy Mevsim İstanbul 4
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€1,80M
Poddaj się: 2023
Zespół mieszkaniowy Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Zespół mieszkaniowy Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€725,000
Poddaj się: 2023
Projekt willi wiejskiej w rejonie Bahcesehir, który ma naprawdę dobrą wartość w przyszłości. Łatwy dostęp do centrów handlowych, jeziora, lotniska w Stambule, stref przemysłowych, nowego kanału w Stambule i innych obszarów rozwijających się.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ispartakule Family Residences 10th
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ispartakule Family Residences 10th
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turcja
od
€357,000
Poddaj się: 2024
  Koncepcja rodziny zlokalizowana w regionie Bahcesehir z międzynarodową atmosferą zbudowaną przez jednego z najbardziej renomowanych deweloperów Turcji. 10. faza zostanie przekazana ponad 1,5 roku później, ale tytuł własności i odpowiedni również dla obywatelstwa tureckiego. Łatwy dostęp do nowego Kanału Stambulskiego, Kucukcekmece Lake View, międzynarodowych szkół i klubów towarzyskich, znanych centrów handlowych, miejsc rozrywki i nie tylko.
Nataliya Orlova
Nataliya Orlova
