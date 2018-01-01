Damas Turk

We are a group of companies with 30 years of experience in the construction segment and real estate activity.
Until 2021, a large number of real estate objects were built and successfully sold.
Kınaci Group has partnerships with leading Turkish construction companies in the implementation of their projects and joint construction.
The main task of our company is to constantly improve the quality of the services offered. We build our facilities ourselves, we are well versed in construction and building materials, therefore we boldly offer facilities, guaranteeing their quality.
Thanks to an individual approach to each client, we have become one of the best construction companies and real estate agencies on the Antalya coast.
Our objects:
Happy Life Homes;
Suite Residence;
Marmara Residence;
Orange Garden Residence;
Dolce Vita Residence;
Casa Bianca Residence, и еще много других красивых элитных проектов было построено нашей компанией.
We have added high value to the property market in Alanya and the surrounding area for the past years.If you are planning to buy or sell a property(s) in Turkey we are ready to give a reliable and successful service.
Why should you choose for Panoramahomes NETWORK ?
We are a multi lingual English, Dutch, Turkish, German and Scandinavians languages speaking team.( You will receive all services with own languages)
We know the business and Alanya due to our own experiences
We have a lot of happy clients ( See our guest book)
Our project are of high standard and quality according to European standards and all our project are all inclusive ( No surprise cost)
Our high and quality service(s) continue also after you have bought your property (First year is free )
Naturally we are working according European standards with Turkish touch of hospitality
Did you get curious? Do not hesitate to contact us and be our guest in Alanya.
Prime Property Real Estate Investment Consultancy jest wiodącą turecką firmą zajmującą się sprzedażą i marketingiem profesjonalnych projektów.
Prime Property jest wiodącą firmą zajmującą się marketingiem nieruchomości w Turcji, zatrudniającą profesjonalistów specjalizujących się w projektowaniu wnętrz, analizach finansowych, marketingu i fotografii. Wspierając działania marketingowe nowoczesnymi narzędziami CRM, zapewniamy naszym klientom wsparcie w zakresie kredytów mieszkaniowych według najniższych stawek.
Opieramy sekret naszego sukcesu na naszych zasadach obsługi posprzedażnej i staramy się pomagać naszym klientom we wszystkich ich potrzebach od A do Z.
RoyalAdrasan JSC specjalizuje się w wyborze, sprzedaży i wynajmie tureckich nieruchomości mieszkalnych i komercyjnych: od niedrogich mieszkań po luksusowe wille i ogromne działki.
Ma niesamowitą historię: został założony w Turcji przez rodaka z WNP, Sherikbka Akimova, w 2002 r., Aw 2003 r. Otworzył swój pierwszy oddział w Moskwie. Sherikbek przyjechał do Turcji w 1992 roku, aby studiować międzynarodową turystykę i biznes hotelowy i dosłownie zakochał się w tym słonecznym, gościnnym kraju.
Chociaż jako cudzoziemiec wiele rzeczy w jego studiach było dla niego trudniejszych niż dla innych studentów, ukończył z wyróżnieniem jeden z najlepszych tureckich uniwersytetów i rozpoczął pracę w branży nieruchomości i hoteli, rozumienie niuansów jego działalności zawodowej i czerpanie z niej kariery. Zbliżył się do otwarcia własnego biznesu jako wszechstronny profesjonalista, który dokładnie zna kraj, jego prawa i główne cechy różnych kategorii nieruchomości.