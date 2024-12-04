  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Abou Dabi
  4. Complexe résidentiel Mamsha Palm

Complexe résidentiel Mamsha Palm

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$3,69M
;
12
ID: 32771
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 29/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

The Japanese-style Mamsha Palm residence is an architectural innovation inspired by nature.

 

In collaboration with world-renowned architect Koichi Takada, Mamsha Palm represents iconic architecture that brings nature back to the urban environment.

 

The biophilic design resembles a canopy of palm leaves and permeates the entire Mamsha Palm, creating shade.

 

Become the owner of one of 44 residences or sky villas with spacious layouts offering breathtaking views of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Be within walking distance of the heart of Saadiyat Island, the beach, shops, and restaurants.

 

Each interior space has been designed to reflect the exquisite beauty of Koichi Takada's architectural concept; the materials and finishes contribute to a high-class lifestyle.

Localisation sur la carte

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

