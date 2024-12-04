Complexe résidentiel Mamsha Palm

The Japanese-style Mamsha Palm residence is an architectural innovation inspired by nature.

In collaboration with world-renowned architect Koichi Takada, Mamsha Palm represents iconic architecture that brings nature back to the urban environment.

The biophilic design resembles a canopy of palm leaves and permeates the entire Mamsha Palm, creating shade.

Become the owner of one of 44 residences or sky villas with spacious layouts offering breathtaking views of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Be within walking distance of the heart of Saadiyat Island, the beach, shops, and restaurants.

Each interior space has been designed to reflect the exquisite beauty of Koichi Takada's architectural concept; the materials and finishes contribute to a high-class lifestyle.