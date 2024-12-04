  1. Realting.com
  Émirats arabes unis
Quartier résidentiel Удивительный многофункциональный комплекс в DAMAC Hills

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$302,000
21
ID: 28094
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

  Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2029
  Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  Piscine
  Gym
  Zone clôturée
  Ascenseur

En plus

  Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Welcome to the amazing multifunctional complex in DAMAC Hills.

 

Experience the pinnacle of luxury living in DAMAC District in DAMAC Hills, where impressive architectural design blends harmoniously with first-class amenities and natural splendor.

 

Experience a combination of high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail. Carefully selected finishes, custom-made fixtures, and architectural elements create an environment that reflects your refined taste and individual style.

 

Stroll through the shady palm gardens, where winding paths and organic textures gently lead you to tranquility. Immerse yourself in the rhythm of the water's surface while practicing yoga in the garden. Enjoy the tranquility and comfort of the Zen Lounge, where soft shapes and muted tones create the perfect place for reflection. Take your fitness routine to the next level with our state-of-the-art gym, equipped with artificial intelligence-based training technology and real-time feedback for personalized workouts.

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
