Complexe résidentiel Portside Residences I, II, and III

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$326,000
;
2
ID: 32725
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï
  • Métro
    Al Ghubaiba (~ 800 m)
  • Métro
    Al Ras (~ 700 m)

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2029
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

À propos du complexe

The development reflects the brand's philosophy, inspired by Dubai's seafaring heritage and energy. 

Portside is shaping the future of coastal living — “Live by Design” — combining flowing lines of architectural clarity with elegance. Homes that inspire with both their location and atmosphere.

 

Portside I, II, and III residences draw inspiration from the natural rhythm of nature—their facades gently soften the urban skyline, creating gentle curves like waves spreading across the horizon. Together, the towers create a sense of calm in motion, harmoniously connecting form and environment, capturing light, sea, and sky.

 

The interior spaces also draw inspiration from this dialogue—they reflect the rhythm of everyday life through carefully selected materials, textures, and finishes that connect the shore and the sea. The landscaped areas extend this feeling, combining timelessness and movement, weaving together active public spaces and secluded corners for relaxation.

 

From fitness and wellness areas to retail outlets and lounges, the development becomes not just a place, but a refuge where design, community, and the waterfront merge in harmony, inviting residents to live in unity with their surroundings.

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

