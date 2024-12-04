  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Cozy apartments with the most beautiful views

Business Bay, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$7,26M
ID: 32595
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 07/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï
  • Ville
    Business Bay

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Casa AHS is an iconic residential project located along the Dubai Water Canal near Safa Park. The architectural concept was developed by Killa Design. The complex includes 32 residences and is designed in a modern vertical style with spacious terraces and panoramic patios. The project features Sky Villas, Sky Mansions, and Sky Palaces, each designed with an emphasis on privacy, light, and elegance.

 

The project includes 3-, 4-, and 5-bedroom residences ranging in size from 5,088 to over 10,000 square feet, Sky Mansions up to 20,972 square feet, and Sky Palaces up to 29,700 square feet. All residences are equipped with private elevators with direct access to the living room, ceilings up to 12 meters high, and spacious layouts. The apartments are unfurnished but come with smart systems, individual storage rooms, and enclosed parking spaces. The interiors by HBA create a sense of space and open transition between indoor and outdoor areas with views of the canal and park.

 

Casa AHS is conveniently located just minutes from DIFC, Downtown Dubai, and Mall of the Emirates, providing quick access to both business and entertainment centers. Amenities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa, an onsen, a cigar lounge, a gym, yoga and Pilates studios, a cinema, and a private sushi bar. The project offers concierge services, a personal chauffeur, a mobile app, and lounge areas, providing an atmosphere of exclusive comfort.

Localisation sur la carte

Business Bay, Émirats arabes unis
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs







