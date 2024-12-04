  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Solaya Residences

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$3,89M
;
22
Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2029
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Seamlessly blending architecture and nature, the nine buildings of the Solaya complex on the beachfront offer maximum views of the sea, city, and beach. Spacious open-plan apartments flooded with natural light and well-designed interior and exterior spaces create an elegant backdrop for a contemporary coastal lifestyle that reflects your style.

 

Just minutes from the bustling center of Dubai, Solaya is a cultural coastal community where private residences are located in a privileged location on the seafront, close to renowned hotels, beach clubs, and restaurants.

 

Thoughtful gardens and shaded corners offer tranquil outdoor retreats, connecting Solaya to the central Beach Park—an open space for sports, leisure, and relaxation.

 

Solaya residences combine iconic architecture, breathtaking views, and luxurious coastal living. Harmoniously integrated into the landscape, they offer spacious layouts, high ceilings, and open spaces.

 

Windows framing endless sea views and filled with natural light create a unified space between nature and home. The understated contemporary aesthetic of the interiors is accentuated by high-quality finishes, organic forms, and a neutral palette. Elegant living spaces with access to the outdoors connect the residences with their surroundings. Terraces with sea views, private balconies, and cozy courtyards create an atmosphere of seaside tranquility.

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons

