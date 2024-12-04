  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  Complexe résidentiel Fiori is a modern residential project

Complexe résidentiel Fiori is a modern residential project

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$286,000
;
8
ID: 29035
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 01/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe économique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Fiori is a modern residential project designed to combine comfort, style, and convenience in an exceptional living environment. Featuring contemporary architecture and thoughtfully planned layouts, Fiori offers a variety of spacious apartments tailored to meet diverse lifestyle needs. The project emphasizes natural light, green spaces, and high-quality finishes, creating a harmonious atmosphere that promotes well-being and relaxation.

Located in a vibrant neighborhood, Fiori provides easy access to essential amenities such as schools, shopping centers, parks, and public transportation. Residents benefit from a safe and welcoming community with a range of recreational facilities, including playgrounds and walking paths, encouraging an active and social lifestyle. The project’s strategic location ensures connectivity to the city while maintaining a peaceful, suburban feel.

Fiori incorporates sustainable building practices and energy-efficient technologies to reduce environmental impact and lower utility costs. Attention to detail in design, combined with premium materials and modern infrastructure, guarantees a comfortable and durable living space. This project represents a perfect balance of urban convenience and natural tranquility, making Fiori an ideal choice for families, professionals, and anyone seeking a high-quality home.

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Épiceries
Loisirs

