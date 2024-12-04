  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Mina Al arab
  4. Complexe résidentiel Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.

Complexe résidentiel Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.

Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$234,949
BTC
2.7946735
ETH
146.4807858
USDT
232 290.5941500
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
18
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 28105
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 25/09/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Ras el Khaïmah
  • Ville
    Mina Al arab

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Fonctionnalités de réparation:

  • La finition

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

À propos du complexe

Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah:

Discover Mirasol II by RAK Properties – an iconic new development in Mina Al Arab’s North Harbour, combining resort-style living, modern design, and a prime investment opportunity.

Project Overview:

  • Location: North Harbour – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

  • Completion: Expected Q3 2028.

  • Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.

Unit Types & Prices:

A wide selection of elegant residences with spacious layouts and breathtaking waterfront views:

  • Studios ~ 36 m² from 200.000€

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments ~ 60 m² from 290.000€

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments ~ 100 m² from 590.000€

  • 3-Bedroom Duplex ~267 m² from 1.400.000

Flexible payment plans available (e.g., 50/50 or 65/35).

Amenities & Lifestyle:

  • Infinity pool with panoramic sea views.

  • State-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, sauna & steam rooms.

  • Open-air cinema under the stars.

  • Kids’ pool & family play areas.

  • Co-working spaces & exclusive lounge with juice bar.

  • Direct marina access, waterfront promenade & water sports options.

Prime Location:

  • Set directly on the waterfront of Mina Al Arab.

  • Surrounded by luxury resorts including Anantara, Nikki Beach & InterContinental Hotel.

  • Only 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

  • Ideal for residency, holiday homes, or high-yield investments.

Investment Highlights:

  • Entry-level pricing from just 200.000€

  • Projected rental yields: 6–8% annually.

  • Strong capital appreciation potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s booming tourism market.

  • Waterfront freehold ownership by a trusted UAE developer.

Conclusion:

Mirasol II offers the best of both worlds – luxurious resort-style living by the sea and an exceptional investment opportunity in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing emirates.

Secure your waterfront residence today before prices rise!

Localisation sur la carte

Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Immeuble Appartements dans la tour Downtown Residences de 110 étages
Business Bay, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$597,280
Complexe résidentiel Helvetia Residences
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$186,301
Complexe résidentiel Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$478,643
Complexe résidentiel Stamn One
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$243,000
Complexe résidentiel New complex Hadley Heights 2 with rich infrastructure in the dynamic area of Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$202,049
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$234,949
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Creek Vistas Grande — comfortable apartments in a new complex by Sobha with a swimming pool and a gym in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Complexe résidentiel Creek Vistas Grande — comfortable apartments in a new complex by Sobha with a swimming pool and a gym in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Complexe résidentiel Creek Vistas Grande — comfortable apartments in a new complex by Sobha with a swimming pool and a gym in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Complexe résidentiel Creek Vistas Grande — comfortable apartments in a new complex by Sobha with a swimming pool and a gym in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Complexe résidentiel Creek Vistas Grande — comfortable apartments in a new complex by Sobha with a swimming pool and a gym in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Creek Vistas Grande — comfortable apartments in a new complex by Sobha with a swimming pool and a gym in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Complexe résidentiel Creek Vistas Grande — comfortable apartments in a new complex by Sobha with a swimming pool and a gym in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$716,868
Appartements dans un nouveau complexe résidentiel près de l'eau dans l'une des zones les plus prospères de Dubaï.Équipements du complexe:piscineSalle de sportbarbecueaire de jeux pour enfantssaunaCommerce de détailrestaurantsPlan de paiement60% pendant la construction40% 2 ans après l'achève…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel LANA on the Park
Complexe résidentiel LANA on the Park
Complexe résidentiel LANA on the Park
Complexe résidentiel LANA on the Park
Complexe résidentiel LANA on the Park
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel LANA on the Park
Complexe résidentiel LANA on the Park
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$226,819
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 14
Apartments in the new project LANA on the Park in the dynamic Town Square area! Great option for living and investment! Rental yield is up to 9.2% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Fully furnished kitchen! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 4 quarters. 2026 Amenities: Gym, swimming p…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Quattro Del Mar
Immeuble Quattro Del Mar
Immeuble Quattro Del Mar
Immeuble Quattro Del Mar
Immeuble Quattro Del Mar
Afficher tout Immeuble Quattro Del Mar
Immeuble Quattro Del Mar
Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$300,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
MASTERPIE DE L'ARCHITECTURE URBAINE ET DE L'HARMONIE NATURELLEDes appartements chics d'une chambre aux opulents duplex de trois chambres, chaque résidence incarne une symphonie de sophistication et de vie moderne. Ici, des fenêtres panoramiques non seulement, encadrer la lagune sereine, mais…
Agence
PSI Real Estate LLC
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
Afficher toutes les publications