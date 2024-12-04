Complexe résidentiel Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.

Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah:
Discover Mirasol II by RAK Properties – an iconic new development in Mina Al Arab’s North Harbour, combining resort-style living, modern design, and a prime investment opportunity.
Project Overview:
Location: North Harbour – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah
Completion: Expected Q3 2028.
Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.
Unit Types & Prices:
A wide selection of elegant residences with spacious layouts and breathtaking waterfront views:
Studios ~ 36 m² from 200.000€
1-Bedroom Apartments ~ 60 m² from 290.000€
2-Bedroom Apartments ~ 100 m² from 590.000€
3-Bedroom Duplex ~267 m² from 1.400.000
Flexible payment plans available (e.g., 50/50 or 65/35).
Amenities & Lifestyle:
Infinity pool with panoramic sea views.
State-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, sauna & steam rooms.
Open-air cinema under the stars.
Kids’ pool & family play areas.
Co-working spaces & exclusive lounge with juice bar.
Direct marina access, waterfront promenade & water sports options.
Prime Location:
Set directly on the waterfront of Mina Al Arab.
Surrounded by luxury resorts including Anantara, Nikki Beach & InterContinental Hotel.
Only 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport.
Ideal for residency, holiday homes, or high-yield investments.
Investment Highlights:
Entry-level pricing from just 200.000€
Projected rental yields: 6–8% annually.
Strong capital appreciation potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s booming tourism market.
Waterfront freehold ownership by a trusted UAE developer.
Conclusion:
Mirasol II offers the best of both worlds – luxurious resort-style living by the sea and an exceptional investment opportunity in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing emirates.
Secure your waterfront residence today before prices rise!