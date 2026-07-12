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Complexe résidentiel Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami

Pattaya, Thaïlande
depuis
$83,442
;
11
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ID: 3553
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 18/08/2023

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Chonburi
  • Région
    Nong Pla Lai
  • Ville
    Pattaya

À propos du complexe

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Seven Seas Le Carnival is a project from the famous developer Universal Group Thailand.
The condominium consists of 4 buildings, two of which are 30-story skyscrapers.

The project is located in the very center of Pattaya, with well-developed infrastructure, just 4 minutes from Jomtien Beach!

There are many tourist attractions nearby. Today it is the most promising project in Pattaya.

UDOBSVA:
- Club
- Living room
- General gym
- Bar
- Jacuzzi
- BBQ area
- Restaurant on site
- Yoga Center
- Sauna
- Game room
- Library
- Room karaoke
- Shared pools
- Children's pools
- Playground
- Garden
- Great waterfall
- Universal Playground Le Carnival
- Car parking
- 24 hour security system
- Video surveillance

We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    30

Localisation sur la carte

Pattaya, Thaïlande
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Finances

Calculateur d'hypothèque

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Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Pattaya, Thaïlande
depuis
$83,442
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