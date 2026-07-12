Complexe résidentiel Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami

Seven Seas Le Carnival is a project from the famous developer Universal Group Thailand.
The condominium consists of 4 buildings, two of which are 30-story skyscrapers.
The project is located in the very center of Pattaya, with well-developed infrastructure, just 4 minutes from Jomtien Beach!
There are many tourist attractions nearby. Today it is the most promising project in Pattaya.
UDOBSVA:
- Club
- Living room
- General gym
- Bar
- Jacuzzi
- BBQ area
- Restaurant on site
- Yoga Center
- Sauna
- Game room
- Library
- Room karaoke
- Shared pools
- Children's pools
- Playground
- Garden
- Great waterfall
- Universal Playground Le Carnival
- Car parking
- 24 hour security system
- Video surveillance
We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!