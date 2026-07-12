Complexe résidentiel Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami

Seven Seas Le Carnival is a project from the famous developer Universal Group Thailand.

The condominium consists of 4 buildings, two of which are 30-story skyscrapers.



The project is located in the very center of Pattaya, with well-developed infrastructure, just 4 minutes from Jomtien Beach!



There are many tourist attractions nearby. Today it is the most promising project in Pattaya.



UDOBSVA:

- Club

- Living room

- General gym

- Bar

- Jacuzzi

- BBQ area

- Restaurant on site

- Yoga Center

- Sauna

- Game room

- Library

- Room karaoke

- Shared pools

- Children's pools

- Playground

- Garden

- Great waterfall

- Universal Playground Le Carnival

- Car parking

- 24 hour security system

- Video surveillance



We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!