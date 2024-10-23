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Quartier résidentiel Insur Scala Fase 2

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$534,695
;
20
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ID: 39447
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1196876097
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle Santo Tomas de Aquino

À propos du complexe

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A project of homes of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with garage and storage room included in the price. The new development in Estepona, Malaga, has exclusive landscaped communal areas, including two saline chlorination swimming pools, a gym with sauna where you can enjoy a healthy lifestyle, a coworking room so that your office is closer than ever and a social club where you can enjoy the company of family and friends. Following the contemporary European Open Spaces concept, all the homes have been designed to have spatial fluidity between the living-dining room and the open-plan kitchen, with direct access to the terrace, where the views and the light will be the stars of your best setting. The complex is located just a few minutes from Estepona's promenade and the beach, in the area of the Felipe VI Auditorium Theatre, a new area of expansion, within the town centre. This privileged location means that you can enjoy unobstructed views of the sea, the mountains and the town centre to the maximum. It has direct access from the road and is close to all the services you may need such as educational, health, sports and commercial centres. Make an appointment now and come and visit our office with showroom.

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Insur Scala Fase 2
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$534,695
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