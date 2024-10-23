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Quartier résidentiel Acqua Gardens

Bel Air, Espagne
depuis
$596,811
;
19
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ID: 39317
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1366363143
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Village
    Bel Air
  • Adresse
    Autovia del Mediterraneo

À propos du complexe

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English English
New apartment promotion in Estepona. In the New Golden Mile, the coastal area between Estepona and San Pedro de Alcántara, this project offers contemporary-style apartments and penthouses in a location close to all types of services, such as educational centers, supermarkets, shops, restaurants, sports areas, and entertainment options. It is just a few minutes from Puerto Banús, Benahavís, and Estepona, near the beach and numerous golf courses. It consists of 95 apartments with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, featuring spacious terraces and private gardens on the ground floor. The community offers security access, private parking and storage, expansive landscaped gardens, an elegant swimming pool with a solarium area, a professional gym with changing rooms, and work and meeting areas with a café and terrace. The properties include large windows, high-quality materials, and fully equipped kitchens, making this one of the most interesting new developments on the current market. Various sizes and designs are available, further increasing the range of options and the ability to meet different tastes and needs. It is also possible to customize your home through some standard and tailored modifications. It is a gated and secure community with common areas designed to maximize leisure time with family and friends.

Localisation sur la carte

Bel Air, Espagne
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Acqua Gardens
Bel Air, Espagne
depuis
$596,811
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