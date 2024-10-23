Quartier résidentiel Villa La Fuente - Golden Mile Villas

Permettre la visualisation du contenu du site et l'accès aux fonctionnalités. Ce type de cookies est utilisé uniquement pour le bon fonctionnement du site et n'est pas cédé à des tiers. La désactivation est impossible sans perturber le fonctionnement du site.
Cookies analytiques
Aidez-nous à améliorer les performances du site, votre expérience d'utilisation du site et à le rendre plus pratique à utiliser. Les informations collectées par ces types de cookies sont agrégées et donc anonymes. Utilisé pour fournir des indicateurs statistiques d’utilisation du site sans identifier les utilisateurs.
Cookies publicitaires
Permettez-nous de réduire nos coûts marketing et d’améliorer l’expérience utilisateur.
Sauvegarder
Realting.com utilise des cookies pour améliorer votre interaction avec le site Web. Vous pouvez configurer quels cookies seront enregistrés sur votre appareil.
En savoir plus
This deluxe modern villa is nestled within a luxury gated community and sits in a leafy enclave on Marbellas Golden Mile.
The property boasts a first class location, being just a stones throw away from a stretch of the finest sandy beaches that encompass the infamous Marbella Club and the Puente Romano Resort. Embodying opulence and quiet sophistication, this brand new residence is perfectly suited to the upwardly mobile seeking life on the peripheral edge of a busy world.
As you step into the villa, you are immediately enchanted and completely taken aback by the grandeur and grace. Impeccable design surrounds you as you take in the expansive living area showcasing soaring high ceilings that are illuminated to the full by the swathes of natural light flooding in.
The cleverly designed open plan layout effortlessly connects the living room, dining area and modern, sleek kitchen to each other, creating a harmonious ebb and flow, perfect for entertaining or hosting quiet, tranquil evenings. The kitchen is a haven for any budding chef and is fully equipped with state of the art appliances, crisp, clean countertops and a plethora of space.
The property offers four generously sized bedrooms each making sure its guests are enveloped in comfort and tranquility. The master suite is in itself a private sanctuary and comes complete with a lavish ensuite bathroom, offering plenty of pampering space whilst taking in views outside. There is an expansive walk in closet that offers plenty of storage and wardrobe space.
The remaining bedrooms offer sumptuous accommodations for its residents and they too are accompanied by stunning ensuite bathrooms, each dressed sensationally.
Aside from its exceptional living areas, this dazzling home boasts a vast array of much sought after additional luxuries including a dedicated gym area, a fully pre-installed cinema room, a temperature controlled wine cellar, Turkish bath, sauna and, to crown it all, a jacuzzi strategically placed to take in the fabulous panoramic sea views, which include the Rock of Gibraltar, whilst relaxing amidst the tranquil surroundings.
This remarkable villa presents an unwarranted opportunity to the right discerning buyer to live a life of luxury, wrapped in understated style and elegance and set amidst one of the most coveted locations in Marbella.
Localisation sur la carte
Marbella, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs
Calculateur d'hypothèque
Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel.
Retour