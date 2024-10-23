Quartier résidentiel Magna Torremolinos Fase 1

We are pleased to present a residential development designed to become one of the most attractive and sought-after projects on the Costa del Sol.
Strategically located next to La Carihuela and just minutes from the city of Málaga, this project combines location, design, scale, and lifestyle in a development with extraordinary commercial potential.
One of its greatest attractions is its exceptional location; the residential complex is just a 5-minute walk from the beach, offering the perfect balance between the Mediterranean lifestyle, connectivity, and everyday convenience.
The project will feature:
• 353 contemporary-style homes, ranging from one to four bedrooms, with up to 3 bathrooms.
• Indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, a yoga club, a gastroteca, a coworking space, a cinema room, a pet care area, bike parking…; all connected to a large central recreational space and landscaped areas, offering quality and exclusivity to its owners.
• A private underground garage with 750 parking spaces, storage units, and 25 commercial units.
• Spacious landscaped communal terraces, stunning panoramic views, and open spaces.
• Exclusive common areas.
• A short distance from the beach and La Carihuela.
• A concept designed for primary residences, second homes, and investment.
Each home has been carefully designed to maximize natural light, spaciousness, and a connection to the outdoors. Their modern, functional layouts, combined with generous outdoor spaces, allow you to enjoy the Mediterranean climate all year round without ever leaving home.
A unique setting where the sea, the light, and the quality of life take center stage.