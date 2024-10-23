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Quartier résidentiel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven

Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$12,40M
;
14
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ID: 39281
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1660697582
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Adresse
    Calle de Don Jaime Parlade

À propos du complexe

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Located on a 3,453 m² plot with over 1,789 m² of built-up area. Distributed over three levels, the architecture blends seamlessly with the forest through large windows. The interior volumes flow seamlessly into the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas, extending outside to the terraces, a lounge with a pergola, and a 130 m pool with a 25-meter-long reflecting pool. A cold storage room, a service kitchen, a pantry, a guest toilet, and two en-suite bedrooms complete the main floor, along with two porches, two storage rooms, a shared closet, and a poolside bathroom. The upper floor houses the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and dressing room, two additional suites, a hallway, and two porches overlooking the trees. The ground floor is dedicated to wellness, with a cinema and games room, a gym, a sauna, a steam room, a massage room with a bathroom, and a yoga room with a bathroom. Also on this floor are a three-car garage, technical rooms, a storage room, a laundry room, a guest toilet, a reception area, an elevator, and a staircase. The exterior is protected by a waterproof mortar finish, ensuring structural integrity and weather resistance. High-quality materials include polished marble floors and elegant wood paneling in the bedrooms. Advanced underfloor heating system with self-fixing panels and Uponor cross-linked polyethylene (evalPEX) piping. The price includes an optional furniture package designed by leading interior designers. Smart lighting and electrical systems designed for elegance and impeccable performance. State-of-the-art Daikin air conditioning system and Uponor underfloor heating for optimal comfort.

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Benahavis, Espagne
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Quartier résidentiel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Stonehaven
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$12,40M
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