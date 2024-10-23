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Quartier résidentiel Residencial Albatros XIV

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$460,748
;
14
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ID: 39186
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 478504935
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Ville
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle Quevedo

À propos du complexe

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New development that offers apartments with 2-,3- and 4-bedrooms. It is a beautiful new development in a very privileged location, and it has an amazing roof-top swimming pool for owners to enjoy the sun with unrestricted access and beautiful views. The development boasts a magnificent modern style building with avant-garde architectural details such as its peak shape at the corner of the building and with high-quality finishes that guarantees total satisfaction and maximum comfort for residents. Communal areas for residents include swimming pools on the roof of the building and large common areas on the ground floor and deck and also a gym. The apartments have open plans which gives each home a feeling of great spaciousness. The terraces on offer allow residents to enjoy the Andalusian sun from the comfort of their own home. It is in a privileged location that is located just 5 minutes by car from San Pedro Alcántara and Puerto Banus. It has all necessary services on offer for residents including schools, institutes, sports areas, parks, and shops all within a pleasant walking distance. The residential complex has large common areas, a chill out area, a gym on the 7th floor to enjoy the views while training and an impressive panoramic pool on the roof. Garage and storage option.

Localisation sur la carte

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Residencial Albatros XIV
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$460,748
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