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Quartier résidentiel Santa Clara Homes

Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$1,42M
;
13
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ID: 39333
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 854105247
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Village
    Ricmar

À propos du complexe

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It is located in the eastern part of Marbella, just a few kilometres from the entrance to the city. Fantastic golf resorts, first class educational and health facilities and what are undoubtedly the best beaches in Marbella. Its privileged location allows you to enjoy a wide variety of services such as restaurants, beach clubs and leisure centres within a radius of just 10 minutes. You will have direct access to the main roads (A-7 and AP-7) that will connect you to Marbella itself and Puerto Banús, as well as to the rest of the towns on the Costa del Sol, as well as to the various golf courses, and the two airports in the area, in Málaga and Gibraltar, which will allow you to connect in just a few hours to any part of the world. Enjoy a residential area full of life and opportunities. Perfectly oriented, with a concept of open spaces in its entirety, you can choose between different orientations, as well as types of ground floor homes with large terraces and spectacular gardens or penthouses with stunning panoramic views that will give you unparalleled views of the golf course and the surroundings and from where you can enjoy the long summer evenings. Contemporary design and high quality in a gated frontline golf development with green areas designed for the enjoyment of the family under centenary pine trees and with the highest possible level of privacy. Its modern and elegant facilities dedicated to sports and relaxation will undoubtedly occupy a large part of your time. But it's not all about educating your body; we know that you are looking for a place to escape from the stress and routine of everyday life. It has two large swimming pools with solarium that will allow you to enjoy the many hours of sunshine that Marbella offers its residents. It has sought to transfer the spaciousness of the surroundings to the conception of each of the homes, reaching very high levels of spaciousness in terms of the unification of rooms that enhance the feeling of space and integration with the environment. Large-format porcelain floors, living room and kitchen integrated into the same space, large windows in both rooms and the living room, which allow you to take advantage of natural light at all times of the day, as well as spectacular terraces where you can enjoy the best moments of relaxation in the best company and celebrate lunches and dinners in the open air. The kitchen, designed with top brands, has been conceived as a whole within the main room: quartz worktops, integrated appliances and integrated LED lights that provide sophistication and warmth. In the bathrooms, the elegance of large-format porcelain tiles has been chosen, a reflection and guarantee of design.

Localisation sur la carte

Ricmar, Espagne
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Transport
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Santa Clara Homes
Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$1,42M
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