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Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Collection

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$790,667
;
10
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ID: 39214
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 754595703
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Viviendas del Sol, Calle Polonia

À propos du complexe

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Exclusive apartment promotion, which has magnificent facilities, guaranteeing that the acquisition of one of its properties is an exceptional investment. With a fully equipped gym and wellness area, you can enjoy exercise and reflection, while the indoor pool invites owners to enjoy a refreshing dip whatever the weather. Above all, it is a community, with facilities that enable neighbours to socialise by the pool, or chat across sun loungers in the beautifully maintained garden. • 2, 3, and 4-bedroom configurations • Fully equipped gymnasium • SPA • Exterior community pool • Landscaped gardens • South-facing • Sea views • Underground carpark • Storage space • Gated, secure development Contemporary chic design in an unbeatable location. The project is an investment that you cannot miss, with beautiful sea views to enjoy with coffee in hand on its large terrace or contemplate the sunset from its spacious rooftop solarium. With 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, there are endless options for permanent residents, those looking for a holiday home or for investors looking for high-yield properties. Each apartment has been carefully designed prioritizing space and natural light, with open-plan living rooms leading to fully equipped American-style kitchens. All apartments have a private bathroom in the master bedroom, as well as direct access to the large terraces from all rooms in the house. The luxurious 4-bedroom duplex penthouses feature stunning rooftop solariums, perfect for enjoying the summer sun or dining with friends and family alongside enviable views. Just a ten-minute walk away you can reach the beaches, awarded with the blue flag of Estepona, thanks to its wide coastlines, considered some of the most beautiful in the area. The famous Promenade is a wonderful place for a walk with children, a morning run or a romantic walk, with stunning views of Africa and the Rock of Gibraltar seemingly almost within reach on the horizon.

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Collection
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$790,667
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