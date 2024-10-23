Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Collection

Permettre la visualisation du contenu du site et l'accès aux fonctionnalités. Ce type de cookies est utilisé uniquement pour le bon fonctionnement du site et n'est pas cédé à des tiers. La désactivation est impossible sans perturber le fonctionnement du site.
Cookies analytiques
Aidez-nous à améliorer les performances du site, votre expérience d'utilisation du site et à le rendre plus pratique à utiliser. Les informations collectées par ces types de cookies sont agrégées et donc anonymes. Utilisé pour fournir des indicateurs statistiques d’utilisation du site sans identifier les utilisateurs.
Cookies publicitaires
Permettez-nous de réduire nos coûts marketing et d’améliorer l’expérience utilisateur.
Sauvegarder
Realting.com utilise des cookies pour améliorer votre interaction avec le site Web. Vous pouvez configurer quels cookies seront enregistrés sur votre appareil.
En savoir plus
Exclusive
apartment promotion, which has magnificent facilities, guaranteeing that the
acquisition of one of its properties is an exceptional investment. With a fully
equipped gym and wellness area, you can enjoy exercise and reflection, while
the indoor pool invites owners to enjoy a refreshing dip whatever the weather.
Above all, it is
a community, with facilities that enable neighbours to socialise by the pool,
or chat across sun loungers in the beautifully maintained garden.
• 2, 3, and 4-bedroom configurations
• Fully equipped gymnasium
• SPA
• Exterior community pool
• Landscaped gardens
• South-facing
• Sea views
• Underground carpark
• Storage space
• Gated, secure
development
Contemporary chic
design in an unbeatable location. The project is an investment that you cannot
miss, with beautiful sea views to enjoy with coffee in hand on its large
terrace or contemplate the sunset from its spacious rooftop solarium. With 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, there
are endless options for permanent residents, those looking for a holiday home
or for investors looking for high-yield properties.
Each apartment has been carefully designed
prioritizing space and natural light, with open-plan living rooms leading to
fully equipped American-style kitchens. All apartments have a private bathroom
in the master bedroom, as well as direct access to the large terraces from all
rooms in the house.
The luxurious 4-bedroom duplex penthouses feature
stunning rooftop solariums, perfect for enjoying the summer sun or dining with
friends and family alongside enviable views.
Just a ten-minute walk away you can reach the
beaches, awarded with the blue flag of Estepona, thanks to its wide coastlines,
considered some of the most beautiful in the area. The famous Promenade is a
wonderful place for a walk with children, a morning run or a romantic walk,
with stunning views of Africa and the Rock of Gibraltar seemingly almost within
reach on the horizon.
Localisation sur la carte
Estepona, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs
Calculateur d'hypothèque
Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel.
Retour