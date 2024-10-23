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Quartier résidentiel Zew Elviria

Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$784,978
;
14
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ID: 39260
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 29477130
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Village
    Ricmar
  • Adresse
    Avenida Amerigo Vespucci

À propos du complexe

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An exclusive residential complex comprised of duplex apartments that combine contemporary elegance with the comfort of living surrounded by nature. The homes come in 2- and 3-bedroom configurations, and some 3-bedroom units have the option of adding an additional fourth bedroom, ideal as an office, studio, or guest space. Located at the top of the Elviria hill, one of the most desirable areas of Marbella East, it is distinguished by its serene natural setting, surrounded by lush pine forests and open mountain views. This enclave is designed for those seeking a peaceful, Zen-like life, in harmony with the surroundings and away from the hustle and bustle, without sacrificing modern comforts. The architecture reflects a minimalist and sophisticated style, perfectly integrated with its natural surroundings. The community will offer large green areas, walking trails, common spaces for relaxation and well-being, 4 communal pools, a gym, and a coworking area, designed for those who value flexibility and a balance between work and leisure. The location is exceptional. Although surrounded by nature, the complex is only: A 5-minute drive from Elviria's supermarkets, restaurants, and shops 10 minutes from the best beaches in Marbella East 15 minutes from Marbella city center 30 minutes from Málaga International Airport Surrounded by prestigious golf courses such as Santa María Golf, Río Real Golf, Santa Clara Golf, and Marbella Golf Country Club. This strategic location allows residents to enjoy the best of both worlds: the tranquility of nature and proximity to the Costa del Sol's most iconic amenities, leisure activities, and destinations.

Localisation sur la carte

Ricmar, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
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Quartier résidentiel Zew Elviria
Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$784,978
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