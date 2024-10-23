Quartier résidentiel Mare

Mare is a new residential of apartments of 3 bedrooms and penthouses of 4 bedrooms and 2 to 3 bathrooms, only 4 minute walk away from the sea front promenade and 3 minutes from the ancient part of San Pedro de Alcantara, in the new expanding area towards Marbella beach and near Puerto Banus called the NEW ALCANTARA. Mare offers homes designed to provide maximum comfort for their residents, with a selection of top-quality materials from prestigious brands, and a carefully considered design. They boast a perfect air conditioning system, which adapts to the temperature during the colder months as well as the warmer ones and have optimal soundproofing between the homes and the exterior. Constructed in compliance with the regulations contained in the new Technical Building Code (CTE), these homes are at the forefront of the market, providing the highest levels of energy efficiency. The area has wide and modern avenues with cycling lanes, gardens, public transport, all of this surrounded by restaurants and stores. A new residential development which counts upon all the advantages of a quality residential environment, strategically located next to Puerto Banus, in Marbella, all with an extraordinary price.