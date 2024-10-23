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Quartier résidentiel Mare

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$733,784
;
25
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ID: 38956
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1006970557
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Ville
    San Pedro Alcantara

À propos du complexe

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English English
Español Español
Mare is a new residential of apartments of 3 bedrooms and penthouses of 4 bedrooms and 2 to 3 bathrooms, only 4 minute walk away from the sea front promenade and 3 minutes from the ancient part of San Pedro de Alcantara, in the new expanding area towards Marbella beach and near Puerto Banus called the NEW ALCANTARA. Mare offers homes designed to provide maximum comfort for their residents, with a selection of top-quality materials from prestigious brands, and a carefully considered design. They boast a perfect air conditioning system, which adapts to the temperature during the colder months as well as the warmer ones and have optimal soundproofing between the homes and the exterior. Constructed in compliance with the regulations contained in the new Technical Building Code (CTE), these homes are at the forefront of the market, providing the highest levels of energy efficiency. The area has wide and modern avenues with cycling lanes, gardens, public transport, all of this surrounded by restaurants and stores. A new residential development which counts upon all the advantages of a quality residential environment, strategically located next to Puerto Banus, in Marbella, all with an extraordinary price.

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025

Localisation sur la carte

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Mare
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$733,784
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