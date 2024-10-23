Quartier résidentiel Cala Serena Sun

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En savoir plus
New residential complex designed for your comfort
and that of yours, where each day can be better than the last.
This exclusive
development consists of 68 semi-detached single-family homes, with 3 and 4
bedroom options. Distributed in 8 rows,
6 of them have a basement for parking and storage rooms.
The uniqueness of the land and careful analysis
have culminated in the design of truly captivating homes. Explore balanced
layouts that prioritize comfort, open spaces that encourage light, as well as
spacious terraces and gardens that immerse you in nature.
All homes face south to make the most of sunlight
and a considerable number of these offer spectacular views of the sea,
providing a stunning setting for your daily life.
Located in the heart of the Western Costa del Sol,
it perfectly combines sun and beach tourism and its residential status. Its
privileged geographical location, between the sea and the mountains, makes it
the possessor of endless charms.
The climate is very temperate in winter and
moderately hot in summer. The seabed of the coast of Mijas has great
biodiversity, where a large number of Atlantic and Mediterranean species
coexist.
The common areas are spaces designed for you, to
offer you great advantages that will make your life more pleasant, calm and
autonomous.
Discover a world of distraction and encounter in our spectacular
common areas, meticulously designed to enjoy moments of leisure with family and
friends.
Add freshness to your days by immersing yourself
in the community pool, where the sun caresses your skin and the refreshing water
invites you to fun and relaxation. In addition, enjoy the garden areas of the
development, the gourmet room and the gym available.
Indoor and outdoor gyms are private spaces where
you can stay in shape and lead a healthy life without leaving home.
You
will have a fully equipped area designed for you to carry out your physical
activity 365 days a year.
For shared
moments you have the social-gourmet room. It is fully equipped with a spacious kitchen, for cooking lovers and with
an elegant, modern, and above all, comfortable decoration.
Here you can experience unforgettable and pleasant
social and family gatherings and, above all, more refreshing.
Localisation sur la carte
Mijas, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs
Calculateur d'hypothèque
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