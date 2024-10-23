Quartier résidentiel Grand Bay

A new residential development located in Manilva, on the Costa del Sol, within the exclusive Bahía Las Rocas area. It boasts a prime location between Punta Paloma and the Sotogrande marina, known for its tranquil beaches, traditional beach bars, and a natural coastal setting with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. A traditional town on the Costa del Sol, known for its authentic atmosphere and proximity to the Mediterranean Sea. The area offers a perfect combination of tranquility and accessibility, ideal for those seeking a relaxed lifestyle by the coast. The location allows you to enjoy a wide variety of beaches with very few tourists. Nearby beaches such as Sabinillas, Alcaidesa, and the iconic Cala Sardina stand out for their natural beauty and spectacular views, offering panoramic vistas of the Rock of Gibraltar and the North African coast. The apartments feature 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, designed to provide comfort, quality of life, and ocean views. They face southeast and southwest, and many of the units enjoy ocean views, allowing you to take in coastal scenery from the comfort of your home. All units include a terrace, and some also feature a garden or solarium, depending on the type. Penthouses with solariums are available. The communal areas are designed for relaxation, outdoor recreation, and spending quality time with family. The development will feature a private, gated community with communal areas that include swimming pools, a fitness center, and spacious gardens. Each unit includes an underground parking space and a storage room. All units are pre-wired for electric vehicle charging.