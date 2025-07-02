Village de chalets New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree

A modern, intimate development of 26 homes located in a quiet, green area of Rabowice. It’s an excellent choice for those who value peace and privacy while staying within easy reach of Poznań.
Each home is designed with functionality and comfort in mind and comes with a private garden, offering space for relaxation, family activities, or outdoor leisure.
Size: from 57.05 m² to 83.67 m²
Completion date: Q3 2026
✅ LOCATION BENEFITS
only 15.8 km from Poznań city centre
excellent transport connections
nearby bus stops
peaceful, family-friendly surroundings
full local infrastructure: shops, services, green areas
✅ FEATURES & STANDARD
private gardens
fenced and secured area
anti-burglary entrance doors
52 above-ground parking spaces within the development
PVC windows
gas heating
ownership: freehold
Parking spaces: available
Storage rooms: none
EV charging stations: none
Lift / smart home / turnkey finishing: not included
✅ PERFECT FOR
✔ families with children
✔ people working in Poznań who prefer a calmer environment
✔ investors looking for a developing suburban area
✅ SUMMARY
New homes with private gardens, a quiet neighbourhood, convenient access to Poznań, and full local infrastructure — a comfortable lifestyle away from the city rush, without sacrificing convenience.
If you’d like floor plans, available units, or updated pricing — feel free to get in touch.