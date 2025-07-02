  1. Realting.com
Village de chalets New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree

Rabowice, Pologne
depuis
$162,732
T.V.A.
;
15
ID: 32920
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/11/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Pologne
  • État
    Voïvodie de Grande-Pologne
  • Région
    Poznań County
  • Ville
    gmina Swarzedz
  • Village
    Rabowice

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Bloc de cadre
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    1

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Fonctionnalités de réparation:

  • La finition

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Zone clôturée

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne

À propos du complexe

A modern, intimate development of 26 homes located in a quiet, green area of Rabowice. It’s an excellent choice for those who value peace and privacy while staying within easy reach of Poznań.

Each home is designed with functionality and comfort in mind and comes with a private garden, offering space for relaxation, family activities, or outdoor leisure.
Size: from 57.05 m² to 83.67 m²
Completion date: Q3 2026

✅ LOCATION BENEFITS

  • only 15.8 km from Poznań city centre

  • excellent transport connections

  • nearby bus stops

  • peaceful, family-friendly surroundings

  • full local infrastructure: shops, services, green areas

✅ FEATURES & STANDARD

  • private gardens

  • fenced and secured area

  • anti-burglary entrance doors

  • 52 above-ground parking spaces within the development

  • PVC windows

  • gas heating

  • ownership: freehold

Parking spaces: available
Storage rooms: none
EV charging stations: none
Lift / smart home / turnkey finishing: not included

✅ PERFECT FOR

✔ families with children
✔ people working in Poznań who prefer a calmer environment
✔ investors looking for a developing suburban area

✅ SUMMARY

New homes with private gardens, a quiet neighbourhood, convenient access to Poznań, and full local infrastructure — a comfortable lifestyle away from the city rush, without sacrificing convenience.

If you’d like floor plans, available units, or updated pricing — feel free to get in touch.

Localisation sur la carte

Rabowice, Pologne

Posez toutes vos questions
Dos
