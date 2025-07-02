Village de chalets Homes in Radzewo

New Homes in Radzewo – Kowalska Street (Wielkopolska Region)

Size: from 52.41 m² to 78.00 m²

Status: Completed – Ready to move in

✅ INVESTMENT OVERVIEW

A boutique development consisting of just 5 homes, located in a quiet, green area of Radzewo. It’s an excellent option for those who value privacy, nature, and comfortable suburban living, while staying within convenient reach of Poznań.

Each home features a functional layout and includes a private garden, perfect for relaxation, children’s activities, or outdoor gatherings.

✅ LOCATION

Poznań – 31 km

Kórnik – 9 km

surrounded by green areas and natural surroundings

peaceful, family-friendly atmosphere

✅ FEATURES & STANDARD

private garden with each home

above-ground parking spaces

video intercom

anti-burglary entrance doors

PVC windows

gas heating

Parking spaces: available, purchase not mandatory



✅ KEY ADVANTAGES

✔ quiet, green surroundings

✔ ready-to-move-in homes

✔ intimate development — more privacy

✔ private outdoor space for every home

✔ convenient access to Poznań and Kórnik

✅ PERFECT FOR

✔ families

✔ those seeking more space and nature

✔ first-time buyers

✔ investors considering the suburban market

If you’d like floor plans, available units, pricing details, or mortgage consultation — just reach out, and I’ll prepare full information.