  1. Realting.com
  2. Pologne
  3. gmina Kornik
  4. Village de chalets Homes in Radzewo

Village de chalets Homes in Radzewo

Radzewo, Pologne
Prix ​​sur demande
;
15
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32921
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/11/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Pologne
  • État
    Voïvodie de Grande-Pologne
  • Région
    Poznań County
  • Ville
    gmina Kornik
  • Village
    Radzewo

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Bloc de cadre
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    1

Détails intérieurs

Fonctionnalités de réparation:

  • La finition

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

En plus

  • La maison est terminée
  • Dépistage en ligne

À propos du complexe

New Homes in Radzewo – Kowalska Street (Wielkopolska Region)
Size: from 52.41 m² to 78.00 m²
Status: Completed – Ready to move in

✅ INVESTMENT OVERVIEW

A boutique development consisting of just 5 homes, located in a quiet, green area of Radzewo. It’s an excellent option for those who value privacy, nature, and comfortable suburban living, while staying within convenient reach of Poznań.

Each home features a functional layout and includes a private garden, perfect for relaxation, children’s activities, or outdoor gatherings.

✅ LOCATION

  • Poznań – 31 km

  • Kórnik – 9 km

  • surrounded by green areas and natural surroundings

  • peaceful, family-friendly atmosphere

✅ FEATURES & STANDARD

  • private garden with each home

  • above-ground parking spaces

  • video intercom

  • anti-burglary entrance doors

  • PVC windows

  • gas heating

Parking spaces: available, purchase not mandatory
 

✅ KEY ADVANTAGES

✔ quiet, green surroundings
✔ ready-to-move-in homes
✔ intimate development — more privacy
✔ private outdoor space for every home
✔ convenient access to Poznań and Kórnik

✅ PERFECT FOR

✔ families
✔ those seeking more space and nature
✔ first-time buyers
✔ investors considering the suburban market

If you’d like floor plans, available units, pricing details, or mortgage consultation — just reach out, and I’ll prepare full information.

Localisation sur la carte

Radzewo, Pologne

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Village de chalets Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Slomin, Pologne
depuis
$235,303
Chalet Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Pologne
depuis
$207,764
Villa QHOUSE
Varsovie, Pologne
depuis
$400,054
Club-house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Varsovie, Pologne
depuis
$134,459
Village de chalets Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v Radzimine
Radzymin, Pologne
depuis
$144,421
Vous regardez
Village de chalets Homes in Radzewo
Radzewo, Pologne
Prix ​​sur demande
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Maison de ville Lusowo
Maison de ville Lusowo
Maison de ville Lusowo
Lusowo, Pologne
depuis
$243,930
T.V.A.
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 1
Agence
Zaitseva Estates
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
Zaitseva Estates
Langues
Русский, Polski
Telegram Écrire dans un Telegram
Village de chalets Komfortabelnyy dom s 3 spalnyami i uchastkom
Village de chalets Komfortabelnyy dom s 3 spalnyami i uchastkom
Village de chalets Komfortabelnyy dom s 3 spalnyami i uchastkom
Laszczki, Pologne
depuis
$302,777
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 1
1 maison à vendre. (Il y a 13 maisons dans le complexe).Maison confortable avec 3 chambres, un grand salon, un garage et un terrain de 350 m2maison - 122 m2; terrain - 350 m2Livraison - Décembre 2024Complexe résidentiel Parc de printemps – C'est une combinaison d'excellent emplacement et d'e…
Agence
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Laisser une demande
Club-house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club-house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club-house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club-house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club-house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club-house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club-house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Varsovie, Pologne
depuis
$168,592
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 9
Nous vous invitons à acheter un appartement dans un investissement moderne situé dans la rue Wołoska/Marynarska, en face de Westfield Mokotów. Le quartier allie la modernité fonctionnelle de Służewiec à la proximité des parcs et des attractions urbaines du vieux Mokotów. Avantages de l'inves…
Agence
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Varsovie : où aller et que voir en 2 jours
02.07.2025
Varsovie : où aller et que voir en 2 jours
Afficher toutes les publications