  2. Monténégro
  3. Radovici
  Complexe résidentiel Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course

Complexe résidentiel Lustica Bay: waterfront development with a golf course

Radovici, Monténégro
depuis
$491,351
;
19
ID: 32634
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 294
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 14/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité de Tivat
  • Village
    Radovici

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2016
  Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    2

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour

À propos du complexe

Anchored in a rich local tradition and a deep respect for nature, Lustica Bay is the largest luxury resort and residential project to date with a golf course, yacht marina and many more. This development is situated on the beautiful Lustica peninsula in the marvellous Traste Bay. Complex territory is over 6 million square meters. It is the first genuine eco-friendly project in Montenegro, which strictly adheres to the LEED Silver Certificate standards.

 

The complex represents 35 km of captivating coastline, two bustling marinas destined to accommodate up to 170 yachts, an 18-hole golf course, wellness centers, chic cafes, shops and restaurants, 7 high class hotels, an incredible array of apartments (1200 units), villas and townhouses (500 units), schools, medical centers, thalassotherapy facilities, conference center, and other facilities. This presents a unique opportunity to own a bespoke property in the home of healthy, active living on the Montenegrin coast around the year.

 

The future complex is planned as a community which shall unite the international crowd from all over the world impassioned by golf, yachting, horse-riding, watersports, or simply looking for escape to elegant living in the untouched natural surrounding by the sea.

 

The future development's architecture and design, offered by world's leading architects will combine traditional and modern elements in order to create environment that is in harmony with the surrounding nature and traditional Mediterranean style.

 

First phase of construction including one-, two-, and three bedroom apartments, townhouses and villas is completed in 2016. All have been built using eco-friendly materials, natural stone and wood, with implementation of the latest developments in energy saving and nature protection.

 

Furthermore, construction works have now started to build a business center of the development within 400 m from the sea coast. It is called "Centrale" district and it concentrates all the retails stores, cafes, restaurants, sporting facilities and pedestrian areas. 

 

By choosing Lustica Bay you choose the lifestyle!
 

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 71.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 7,034
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 499,444
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 98.0 – 118.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 7,043 – 13,325
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 690,204 – 1,57M
Appartements 3 chambres
Surface, m² 114.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 9,158
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 1,04M
Propriétés dans le complexe
Type
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Coût de la propriété, USD
Appartements Villa
Surface, m² 184.0 – 338.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 11,570 – 13,811
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 2,54M – 3,98M

Localisation sur la carte

Radovici, Monténégro
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

