  1. Realting.com
  2. Monténégro
  3. Tivat
  4. Complexe résidentiel Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat

Complexe résidentiel Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat

Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$239,535
;
7
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 28133
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 2684
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 30/09/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité de Tivat
  • Ville
    Tivat

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    3

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Русский Русский

This is a modern residential complex in the very heart of Tivat, located just across the road from a green park with shady alleys and beaches. The project combines the comfort of urban living with the proximity of nature, creating a unique space for life, relaxation, and harmony.

 

Architecture and Layout

The complex consists of 10 modern buildings, each including 5 apartments:
Ground floor — 1- and 2-bedroom apartments
Second floor — 1- and 2-bedroom apartments
Third floor — a spacious penthouse with access to a private rooftop terrace.

The architecture is designed in a modern style and harmoniously integrates into the Mediterranean landscape. Natural materials are used in the finishing, while olive trees and ornamental plants are planted throughout the territory, creating an atmosphere of coziness and privacy.

 

Landscaping and Amenities

The territory of the complex is designed with an emphasis on comfort, privacy, and active recreation:
• children’s playground (swings, slide, sandbox, play complex)
• sports zone and workout complex
• swimming pool with sun loungers
• BBQ and hearth area with a shared dining table
•  “neighborhood living room” in the open air (gazebo, swings, outdoor furniture)
• terraces for relaxation
• extensive landscaping: green buffer zones, decorative shrubs, flowering plants, and trees reducing noise and ensuring privacy.

 

Parking
• Underground parking — 5 parking spaces under each building
• Guest parking at the entrance
• Full accessibility for people with disabilities.

 

Security
• Gated and secure territory with retaining walls
• Video surveillance at the entrance, on the territory, and at the entrances to buildings
• Modern perimeter lighting for safety.

 

Location and Infrastructure

The complex is situated in a strategically convenient part of Tivat:
• Across the road from a park and beaches
• Convenient access from main transport routes
• Educational institutions (including international schools and kindergartens)
• Medical facilities
• Shopping and entertainment centers
• Near the bus station
• Just a few minutes’ drive from Tivat Airport.

 

Installment payment plan available!
This complex is your home in Tivat, where urban comfort meets the natural harmony of the Mediterranean.

Localisation sur la carte

Tivat, Monténégro
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Immeuble
Bar, Monténégro
depuis
$122,293
Complexe résidentiel
Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$131,538
Complexe résidentiel (new building) in Budva
Budva, Monténégro
depuis
$160,238
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$453,912
Complexe résidentiel Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Kolašin, Monténégro
depuis
$407,357
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$239,535
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel a Radanovici
Complexe résidentiel a Radanovici
Complexe résidentiel a Radanovici
Complexe résidentiel a Radanovici
Complexe résidentiel a Radanovici
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel a Radanovici
Complexe résidentiel a Radanovici
Sisici, Monténégro
depuis
$106,146
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 3
Complexe résidentiel moderne avec piscine sur la côte du MonténégroDans l'un des coins les plus pittoresques de l'Adriatique, un nouveau complexe résidentiel pour 54 appartements est en construction. Le projet combine une architecture moderne, une infrastructure confortable et un bon emplace…
Agence
MD Realty
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Becici, Monténégro
depuis
$215,317
Le complexe sera situé sur la pente de la Riviera Budva, à Bečići, dans un endroit pittoresque écologiquement propre avec un paysage urbain unique. L'éloignement du bruit de la ville, ainsi qu'une abondance de végétation créent une atmosphère de détente et de tranquillité. L'air de montagne …
Agence
VALUE.ONE
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
VALUE.ONE
Langues
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Écrire dans un Telegram
Immeuble
Immeuble
Immeuble
Immeuble
Immeuble
Immeuble
Immeuble
Bar, Monténégro
depuis
$82,698
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 9
Surface 27–63 m²
5 objets immobiliers 5
Installations: Dans le meilleur et le plus attrayant endroit de Bar, un bâtiment est en construction qui sera une combinaison de logement traditionnel et de beauté naturelle. C'est l'un des endroits les plus attrayants pour vivre dans la région, où un bâtiment de luxe sera construit avec des…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
27.2 – 48.1
82,893 – 146,586
Apartment 2 chambres
63.0
191,994
Agence
GATE Realty
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
GATE Realty
Langues
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Aller