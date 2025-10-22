  1. Realting.com
  Grèce
  Municipality of Agios Dimitrios
  Complexe résidentiel AURA RESIDENCE

Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Grèce
5
ID: 32677
Dernière actualisation: 22/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Grèce
  • État
    Attique
  • Région
    Regional Unit of South Athens
  • Ville
    Municipality of Agios Dimitrios

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique
  • L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    5

À propos du complexe

Project Overview

  • The Aura Residence is a boutique development consisting of 19 residential units.

  • It includes 9 dedicated parking spaces to accommodate residents.

  • Apartment sizes range from approx. 35 m² to 65 m², offering compact and comfortable living options.

  • Located in Agios Dimitrios, just a 10‑minute drive to the sea and around a 9‑minute drive to the metro, providing a convenient blend of suburban calm and city connectivity.

What Makes It Special

  • Developed by Limar Homes, the project reflects the company’s commitment to elevating the Greek skyline and enhancing living standards through design‑driven developments.

  • Its size (19 units) positions it as an intimate, premium development rather than a large‑scale block—appealing to buyers seeking something distinctive.

  • With parking included, it addresses a common challenge in Athens’ suburbs: vehicle access and storage.

  • The 35–65 m² size range is suitable for singles, couples, investors (e.g., for rental or Golden Visa‑eligible purchases) or compact‑living enthusiasts.

  • Excellent location benefits: proximity to the sea (10 min) supports lifestyle quality; metro access (9 min) supports commuting and connectivity.

