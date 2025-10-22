  1. Realting.com
Grèce, Municipality of Athens
;
Type de compagnie
Développeur
Année de création de l'entreprise
2024
Sur la plateforme
Moins d'un mois
Langues
English
Site web
www.limarhomes.com
À propos du développeur

At Limar Homes, we are proud to be a leading real estate developer in Greece, committed to shaping the future of urban living.

Our mission is simple yet powerful: to improve the Greek skyline with beautifully designed, high-quality developments that enhance the way people live, invest, and experience property in Greece.

We focus on creating exceptional residential and mixed-use projects that combine modern architecture, thoughtful design, and lasting value. Every development is crafted with care — not just to meet today’s needs, but to inspire a better tomorrow.

Whether you're buying a home, investing in Greek real estate, or seeking a lifestyle change through the Golden Visa program, Limar Homes is here to deliver excellence at every step.

The partners bring over 20 years of experience in real estate, both in Greece and internationally, with a proven track record in development, investment, and property management. Our deep industry knowledge and strong network allow us to deliver projects that combine design, functionality, and long-term value.t  

Building beauty. Creating value. Improving lives.

Temps de travail
Ouvrez maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 17:20
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Lundi
09:00 - 18:00
Mardi
09:00 - 18:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 18:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 18:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 18:00
Samedi
Jour de congé
Dimanche
Jour de congé
Nos agents en Grèce
Manos Vas
Manos Vas
