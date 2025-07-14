  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Villas Batumi - Gonio

Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$119,000
BTC
1.4154813
ETH
74.1914272
USDT
117 653.4561939
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
20 1
ID: 32853
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 10/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Géorgie
  • État
    Adjarie
  • Ville
    Batoumi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    3

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

We present to your attention a complex of two-story villas, which are a premium version of the presidential suite under the brand of 5* Wyndham Grand Hotel with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services. On two floors of the townhouse are 3 spacious bedrooms and a terrace with panoramic mountain views. The yard area has a recreation area, a barbecue area, and a parking space. The complex is created on the principle of "city-resort" and consists of 5 locations connected by shuttles. The infrastructure of the complex exceeds 27,000 m² and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a helipad, and much more (about 90 objects in total). 

 

Villa layout (turnkey)

  • Villa with 3 bedrooms - 196 m² / Price from $737,700

  • 1/8 share (Fractional Ownership) - from $119,000

 

Under the umbrella of Ambridge Hospitality, the world's largest hotel management company, with over 1,500 hotels under its management, and 60 years of experience in the market. By becoming a residence owner in this complex, investors will have the opportunity to exchange vacation time in their residences for vacations in the most luxurious hotels around the world (4,500 hotels, in 110 countries). RCI, the world's leading vacation hotel exchange network, has been on the market since 1974.

 

Profitability options

  • Guaranteed Income: 11% ROI/Year

  • Real Income: 14-15% ROI/Year

  • Capitalization: 30%/Year

  • Buyback option 

 

Infrastructure

  • 7 swimming pools & 3 SPA (halal)

  • 12 restaurants, cafés & bars

  • 2 fitness centers & Sports Grounds

  • 7 playgrounds & Children's Park

  • Rope city with trampoline and climbing wall

  • Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Clinic

  • Conference Hall & Meeting Rooms

  • Co-working & Banquet Hall

  • Cinema Hall & Bowling

  • Mini Golf & Billiards

  • Library & Chess Tables

  • Bicycle & Electric Scooter Rental

  • Wine House & Chacha House & Tasting Room

  • Bath Complex & Sharko Shower

  • Wine & Phytotherapy Center

  • Salt rooms, Jacuzzi, and massage rooms

  • Artesian spring

  • Markets and eco-store

  • Helicopter pad

 

The complex is located in the elite area of Batumi: Gonio-Kvariati. This area is a true pearl of the Black Sea coast of Georgia. It is here that the most prestigious neighborhood of Batumi, which is the largest tourist city in the country, is formed. The resort is located in a beautiful green park zone with relic subtropical plants, and the entire complex is realized landscaped area with landscape design. This complex is a record-breaker and has the largest hotel infrastructure in Georgia, which will ensure high occupancy, regardless of the season. 

Type
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Coût de la propriété, USD
Appartements Villa
Surface, m² 173.5
Prix ​​par m², USD 4,252
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 737,700

Localisation sur la carte

Batoumi, Géorgie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Revue vidéo de complexe résidentiel Villas Batumi - Gonio

Actualités des développeurs

14.07.2025
Investissements dans l’immobilier commercial à Batoumi : comment créer un éco-projet innovant à haute rentabilité
16.04.2025
Le marché immobilier en Géorgie en 2025 : analyse de la croissance, investissements et rentabilité – entretien exclusif
26.03.2025
Comment créer le projet immobilier de vos rêves avec un rendement de 20 % par an (ROI)
Toutes les nouvelles
Vous regardez
Posez toutes vos questions
